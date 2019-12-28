DEFIANCE, Ohio — DeKalb’s wrestling team finished 10th out of 43 teams in the Tri-State Border War Invitational, which took place Friday and Saturday at Defiance High School.
Eastside was 19th with 66.5 points. New Boston Huron from Michigan eked past second-place Allen (Ohio) East, 185.5-185, to win the invitational.
Three Barons placed. Blake Rowe was fourth at 182 pounds, Braxton Miller was sixth at 120, and Mason Chase was seventh at 106.
Rowe was 5-2 on the weekend, including four wins by pin. Both of his losses came against Dylan Mccandless of Bryan, Ohio. Mccandless pinned Rowe in the quarterfinals. Rowe was better in the rematch, but lost in that third-place match 5-2. Rowe is 14-5 on the season.
At 120, Miller won his first two matches of the tournament, then lost the last three. He was pinned in 31 seconds by Wayne Trace’s Gabe Sutton.
At 106, Chase was 4-2 on the weekend with two pins and two wins by technical fall. He pinned Thayne Kleman of Bluffton, Ohio, in 4 minutes, 28 seconds, in the seventh-place match.
Eastside also had three placers on Saturday with Keegan Miller in fifth at 220, Treyven McKinley in seventh at 170 and Mason Fritch in eighth at 145.
Miller was 5-2 in the invitational, including three pins. He won the fifth-place match by forfeit from Jake Noon from Findlay, Ohio. Miller is 20-4 on the season.
At 170, McKinley (19-4) got pins for all of his wins in a 4-2 weekend. He stuck Van Buren, Ohio’s, AJ Overmyer in 1:54 in the seventh-place match.
At 145, Fritch (14-9) was 3-3 in Defiance. All of his wins were three close decisions. He lost 4-2 to Brennan Short of Archbold, Ohio, in the seventh-place match.
Al Smith Classic
At Mishawaka High School, Garrett finished 13th out of 32 teams with 97 points and had three placers.
Clayton Fielden (170) and Hayden Brady (106) finished third in their respective weight classes for the Railroaders. Colton Weimer was eighth at 113.
At 170, Fielden lost his first match of the season in the quarterfinals Friday when he was pinned by Bloomington South’s Tristan Ruhlman in 2:50. Fielden won his final four matches to finish third, including 3-2 victories over Chesterton’s Gavin Layman in the consolation semifinal and over Indianapolis Cathedral’s Tyler Wagner in the third-place match.
Fielden was 6-1 on the weekend and is 18-1 on the season.
At 106, Brady was also 6-1 in the tournament and also lost in the quarterfinals in a tough 4-3 setback to Crown Point’s Sam Goin.
Brady (17-2) won his final two matches in overtime on Saturday to finish third. He won the ultimate tiebreaker over Wawasee’s Logan Stuckman in the consolation semifinals, then won an 8-5 decision in a tiebreaker over Cathedral’s Evan Dickey in the third-place match.
At 113, Weimer (14-5) ran off four straight wins after a first-round loss to Center Grove’s Hyatt Yeager by a 7-0 decision. Weimer was pinned midway through the second period by Lake Central’s Nam Daon in the seventh-place match.
Prairie Heights’ Isiah Levitz won the 160-pound championship.
