Pro Baseball TinCaps lose lead late at Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — A three-run seventh inning by the Lansing Lugnuts was enough for a 5-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday.
Fort Wayne starter Omar Cruz pitched a career-high six innings, allowed no earned runs and left the game with a 2-1 lead. He retired the last 10 batters he faced and finished with seven strikeouts and no walks.
The ‘Caps scored the first run of the game in the top of the second with an RBI single from Ethan Skender scoring Michael Curry.
After giving up one run to the Lugnuts in the third, Fort Wayne retook the lead with another RBI hit from Skender. This time the third baseman hit a two-out double to score Justin Lopez.
The TinCaps scored one more in the ninth, but the rally was not enough.
Fort Wayne finishes its six-game road trip with another game at Lansing tonight at 7:05 p.m., before returning to Parkview Field Saturday night to begin a four-game stint with Bowling Green. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and BirdZerk! will be the between-inning entertainment.
Prep Girls Golf Westview tops Jimtown
NAPPANEE — Westview defeated Jimtown 245-265 at McCormick Creek on Wednesday afternoon at McCormick Creek.
Chelsea Weaver was medalist with a 48 to lead the Warriors.
Westview also had a 63 from Hope Harrer, 66 from Lillian Eash, 68 from Ava Brown and 71 from Hannah Klein.
Adriana Skibbe had a 63 for the Jimmies.
Fremont beats West Noble
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated West Noble 201-245 at Lake James Golf Course on Thursday.
In a losing effort, the Chargers’ Hannah Godfrey was the individual medalist with a score of 38.
Low score for Fremont was freshman Kenadee Porath with 44. Halle Taner and Katie Baker each scored 49 for the Eagles.
Fremont improved to 2-0 with the win and host Westview and Hamilton Monday.
