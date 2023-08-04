Hello again, northeast Indiana! Nice to see you!
My byline has been back in the sports pages of our three KPC dailies for about a year and a half on a freelance basis. I worked here from 2007-09, serving as sports editor of the News-Sun from 2008-09. That first tour of duty here in the Hoosier State gave me an excellent crash course in what Indiana sports is all about after four years in Wisconsin.
A lot has changed in the 16 years since I hit the Kendallville city limits for the first time in early November 2007. The chill of fall was in the air, football season was basically over save for a Class 2A semi-state appearance by Churubusco, and my baptism-by-fire in our state’s love for basketball was looming large on the horizon.
My oldest son Bryan, who helped me move, was 11. My middle son David was 9 and my youngest, my daughter Marissa, was 5.
Today, Bryan is 27, a firefighter-paramedic in the Chicago suburbs, engaged to be married with a baby — my first grandchild — coming in early September. David will be 25 this November, and Marissa — a card-carrying member of the cursed Class of 2020 — just turned 21 and is finding her place in the world.
The light-brown goatee I’ve grown at times over the years has gone completely gray, as is the dwindling amount of hair on my head.
I hope the intervening decade and a half have imbued me with at least some wisdom. But along the way, I’ve grown to love this job even more.
This getting paid to watch sports thing really is nice work if you can get it, to borrow a phrase from an old Mel Torme tune.
I still enjoy watching the hordes of kids cycle through our 14 prep sports programs. There’s something intrinsically rewarding about seeing these kids grow up before our very eyes, learn the valuable lessons sports imparts, and go out to make their way in an ever more challenging world.
In a couple weeks, another fun year of interscholastic sports will get underway, with new kids, new challenges and new life lessons. I’ll see you out there along the road!
