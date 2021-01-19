ANGOLA — DeKalb withstood a third-quarter surge by Angola, then was able to hold down the Hornets the rest of the way in a come-from-behind 52-44 boys basketball victory Tuesday.
Cole Richmond scored a game-high 21 points, including seven straight as DeKalb rallied from a 9-0 Hornet run in the third period. Connor Penrod added 14, only four after the first quarter, but had 13 rebounds and six blocks.
Brantley Hickman had 13 for the Barons (5-4), including two free throws that gave them the lead for good at 39-37 with 6:06 to play. He was 6-for-6 at the line the fourth quarter as DeKalb protected the lead by going 11-of-14 as a team.
Joel Knox had 18 points to lead Angola (7-7) and Brian Parrish scored 10. The Hornets had played four games last week in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament, in which they reached the final game.
Knox had five points during Angola’s third-quarter surge, including a three-point play, and Parrish hit all three free throws after being fouled behind the arc.
DeKalb limited the Hornets to just two field goals the rest of the way.
Angola’s defensive pressure made the Barons work all night. After having just five turnovers in Friday’s win at East Noble, DeKalb was guilty of 20 Tuesday.
DeKalb’s junior varsity was a 59-47 winner. Bryce Dobson had 13 points, Derek Overbay scored 12 and Landen Brown added 11. Dane Lantz scored a game-high 22 for the Hornets and Aidan Weiss added 10.
