GARRETT — Eastside’s baseball team jumped Fremont for three first-inning runs and never looked back on the way to a 10-0 win in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship game at Garrett.
It's back-to-back titles and the ninth in program history for Eastside (12-3). The two teams squared off in last year's finale.
Saturday, the Blazers put together 11 hits and took advantage of six Eagle errors. Pitcher Ryder Reed did the rest, holding Fremont to two hits. Behind him, the Eastside defense turned two double plays.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“I thought it set the tone when we came out hitting right away. It was a good sign,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said. “We got our footing in the game and played well all the way around. We haven’t made too many mistakes the last couple of nights.”
Carsen Jacobs powered the offense with a single, triple and home run, driving in four runs and scoring three times. Laithyn Cook also homered. Reed and Caeden Moughler had two hits each.
It started with the Blazers’ first three batters, who had solid hits to start the game.
Owen Willard led off with a single to left and scored when Jacobs hit a triple over the right fielder’s head. He scored when Jack Buchanan followed with a rocket double to center. Reed’s single through the middle brought in Buchanan for a 3-0 lead after one.
After a 1-2-3 first, Fremont’s Jack Wagner reached to lead off his team’s second inning. After a fly ball out, the Blazers turned a 6-4-3 double play from Willard to Jacobs to Nick Snyder.
Jacobs singled to start the Eastside third. He took third on an error and scored on Cook’s grounder.
The Blazers tallied four times in the fourth. Jace Mayberry had a single, moved up on Hugh Henderson’s sacrifice bunt and courtesy runner Johnny Eck scored on Moughler’s single.
Willard reached on a fielder’s choice ahead of Jacob’s three-run blast to left.
Cook started the Eastside fifth with a solo home run. Reed singled, advanced on a dropped infield pop-up, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Loden Johnson’s grounder.
Corbin Beeman led off the Fremont fourth by reaching on an error, and Ethan Bock got the team’s first hit on an infield single. Beeman was picked off second before Reed retired the next two batters.
Remy Crabill was safe on an error with one gone in the Eagle fifth. Reed struck out the next batter and Crabill was thrown out trying to steal second to end the game.
Bock, who was the winning pitcher when Fremont beat Eastside April 14, struck out four and didn't walk a batter Saturday. Only three of the runs he allowed were earned. Brady Foulk pitched an inning of relief.
“Fremont’s a very good team,” Willard said. “The last two nights, we’ve really executed. Our bats are starting to come to life and we’re getting a little bit more hitting up and down the lineup.
“Ryder’s a strike-thrower and I have faith in our defense,” the Blazer coach said. “I knew he’d give us a chance, and he probably pitched better than I expected.”
