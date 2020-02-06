ELKHART – East Noble’s girls swim team had two relay teams make championship finals while DeKalb’s 200-yard medley relay team qualified for the championship final in the Elkhart Central Sectional Thursday night inside of the Elkhart Health & Aquatic Center.
The Knights were sixth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4 minutes, 16.56 seconds with the team of senior Delaney Dentler, sophomore Paige Anderson, senior Rachel Weber and freshman Corinne Wells.
EN was seventh in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.32 with the quartet of junior Aiva Wilson, senior Samantha Richards, Weber and Wells.
The Barons were seventh in the 200 medley relay in 2:08.72 with juniors Mallory Jarrett, Jala Collins and Adeline Gillespie and sophomore Caleigh Yarian.
The top eight finishers in the prelims qualify for the championship finals. The next eight placers in each event qualify for consolation finals. The sectional final swim events begin in Elkhart Saturday at 1 p.m. The diving starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with a couple of East Noble girls participating.
East Noble will have four girls in five events in the consolation finals along with the 200 medley relay team.
Wells will swim in the consolation of the freestyle sprint events after placing 15th in the 50 free in 27.24 seconds and 16th in the 100 free in 60.11 seconds.
Richards was 15th in the 100 butterfly in 1:16.86. Dentler was 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.82. Sophomore Paige Anderson was 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.24.
East Noble was ninth in the 200 medley relay in 2:10.92 with the team of Dentler, Anderson, Richards and Wilson.
DeKalb was ninth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.34 with Collins, Yarian, freshman Layla Chautle and Gillespie. The Barons were 10th in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:45.45 with the team of Jarrett, senior Natalie Hughes, junior Emily Eshbach and Chautle.
Three Barons will swim individual event consolations. Collins was 14th in the breaststroke in 1:18.38. Gillespie was 16th in the 50 free in 27.29 seconds. Jarrett was 16th in the 500 free in 6:22.68.
Angola led the area efforts with all three relay teams and two individuals reach championship finals and several individuals qualify for consolation finals.
The Hornets were fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay preliminaries in 4 minutes, 11.5 seconds with the team of juniors Maddie Toigo and Hannah Conley and seniors Olivia Tigges and Audra James.
Senior Taylor Clemens was sixth in the 100 freestyle in 55.73 seconds, and Toigo was eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.68.
Angola placed sixth in qualifying in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays to advance to championship finals. The medley team finished in 2:02.18 with the quartet of Toigo, senior Sommer Stultz, Tigges and Clemens. The 200 free relay team finished in 1:49.37 and included Yuwadee Sungkakham, Tigges, James and Clemens.
Eight Hornets reached consolation finals in 10 events. James (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and senior Courtney Simmons (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley) qualified for two consolation finals each.
McKenna Powers and Grace Shelburne advanced in the 500 freestyle by placing 12th and 15th, respectively. Three Hornets will swim in the 200 IM after Simmons placed 13th, Maysa Krebs finished 14th and Audreyana Antos placed 16th on Thursday.
Clemens was 10th in the 200 free in 2:02.04 and Toigo was 11th in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.89.
