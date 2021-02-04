Eight boys basketball games and one gymnastics meet were postponed on Thursday due to inclement weather in the area.
Four of the basketball game were rescheduled. The contest between Angola and Concordia was rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
The game between Garrett and Fairfield was postponed to Monday, Feb. 15. Central Noble's game at Prairie Heights was pushed to Saturday, Feb. 20, and Fremont's home game with Adams Central was moved to Wednesday, Feb. 24.
DeKalb's home game versus Leo, Lakeland's contest against Churubusco, Hamilton at Eastside and Lakeland Christian at Lakewood Park were all postponed with no make-up dates announced.
The DeKalb-Wawasee gymnastics meet scheduled for Thursday was postpone with no make-up date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.