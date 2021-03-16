Acrobatics & Tumbling
Trine loses close meet in debut Saturday
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Trine University competed in its first meet ever on Saturday and lost a close one to Georgetown College 148.35-146.165.
The Tigers had the advantage in every event, but did not have enough people for the Team event, where the Thunder scored 41.44.
Georgetown won the compulsory (28.25-17.2), Acro (25.55-22.1), Pyramid (24.55-23.65), Toss (25.45-23.5) and Tumbling (44.55-18.275) events.
College Volleyball
Trine men down Wabash twice
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Trine University’s men’s volleyball won two Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League matches over Wabash Sunday.
The Thunder won the first match 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19. Trine swept the second match 25-17, 25-19, 25-19. Trine is 9-5, 9-5 in the MCVL. The Little Giants are 2-12, 2-12.
In the first match, Parker Beale had 15 kills, nine digs, one solo block and a block assist for the Thunder. Dominic Saenz had 12 digs and eight kills. Matt Stillman had 11 kills and two solo blocks. Ethan Howard had 41 assists, and Hunter Haas had 19 digs.
In the second match, Hunter Monday had 32 assists, five kills, five digs and a two block assists for Trine. Beale had 11 kills and two aces. Haas had 11 digs, Ted Hofmesiter added seven kills, and Stillman had two solo blocks and a block assist.
College Lacrosse Trine women best Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team had a second half burst to win a close matchup with Kalamazoo 15-13 Saturday at McKenzie Field.
The Thunder (4-2) made a 5-1 run to take a 14-11 lead after Liv Ghent scored on a free position shot with 6 minutes, 53 seconds left.
Trine’s new all-time leading goal scorer Kristin John had five goals. Ghent and Danielle Gargiulo each had three goals. Ghent also had two assists. Ella Dougherty added two goals and an assist. Jillian Rejczyk made 16 saves in goal.
Thunder men edge Hornets
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Trine men’s lacrosse team rallied to win its first game of the season, defeating Kalamazoo 9-8 Friday night.
The Thunder (1-1) blanked the Hornets 4-0 in the fourth quarter. Matt Zanichelli completed his hat trick by scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 51 seconds left on an assist from Jarod Schepp.
Schepp also had three goals, and Tyler Corless tallied twice for Trine. Anthony Marasco made six saves in goal.
College Tennis
Trine men prevail at Wabash
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Trine’s men’s tennis team opened its spring season with a 5-4 victory at Wabash Saturday. Isaac Everitt and Ryan Smith won in both singles and doubles for the Thunder.
Trine 5, Wabash 4
Singles: 1. Isaac Everitt (TU) def. Liam Grennon 2-6, 6-2, 10-4. 2. Cole Borden (Wab) def. Aaron Streit 6-1, 7-6 (7-5). 3. Jaxon Davis (TU) def. Reed Mathis 6-4, 6-2. 4. Ryan Smith (TU) def. Paul Hargitt 6-2, 6-3. 5. Reese Long (Wab) def. Drew Dixon 6-2, 6-4. 6. Trevor McKinney (Wab) def. Alex Mullet 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Streit-R. Smith (TU) def. Borden-Long 8-4. 2. Grennon-Mathis (Wab) def. Jax. Davis-Dixon 8-6. 3. Everitt-Mullet (TU) def. Hargitt-Devin Vanyo 8-2.
College Baseball
Tough start for Trine
Trine opened the season with two losses at Kalamazoo Saturday, 3-0 and 14-10. Then the Thunder lost at home to Albion Sunday, 4-0 and 12-5.
All those games against Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rivals were non-conference contests.
In game two Sunday at Jannen Field, Avery Fulford had two hits and drove in two runs for Trine. Joe Fiorucci scored twice and Walker Heh drew two walks. Starting pitcher Drew Cebulak took the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in three and one-third innings.
In the first game, the Britons had three pitchers combine for a four-hit shutout and scored three insurance runs in the seventh inning after two outs and nobody on base.
Drew Bradford had a solid start in a losing cause for the Thunder, allowing two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts in six and two-thirds innings. Fulford had two hits and a sacrifice.
In game two Saturday in Kalamazoo, Trine outhit the Hornets 17-13. Kalamazoo scored in every inning but the first, including five runs in the sixth to take a 12-9 lead.
Trent Heh was 4-for-5 with a run scored and a run batted in for the Thunder. A.J. Mitchell was 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Jake Conley had three hits and two RBIs
In the opener, Jack Brockhaus pitched a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Spencer Baldwin hit two-run homer in the fourth inning for Kalamazoo.
Adam Wheaton went the distance and took the loss for Trine, allowing two earned runs and seven hits in six innings and striking out five.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl’s top scores reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of March 8.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Mike Hasselman for men (132 pins over average), Elizabeth Woods for women (114) and Danielle Wilson for youth (95).
MEN: Moose — Jim Smith 266, Mike Handley 263, Mike Carper 258, Brian Berger 257, Tom Slaughter 257. Booster — Billy Zink 279, Jason Flaugh 279, 719 series, Sam Anglin 268, 718 series, Jeffrey Griffith 267, 735 series, Jason Courtney 266, Gavin Mapes 260, Mark Medler 258, 713 series, Stan Woods 256. Industrial — Charlie Shireman 256, Mike Hasselman 255, 756 series. Masters & Slaves — Logan Sparkman 279.
WOMEN: Moose — Dawn Simmons 223, Maggie Johnson 219, Rachael Gardner 216, 630 series, Katrina Nickerson 201, Jennifer Moring 201 548 series. Booster — Heather Newman 235, 659 series, Nycole Adcox 207. Coffee — Kathy Laughlin 205, 528 series. Industrial — Sheila Surfus 204. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 213.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 257, 715 series, Jacob Oschmann 242, Gavin Fites 614 series. Majors — Ed Gowgiel Jr. 235, Danielle Wilson 230, 545 series.
