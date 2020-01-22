WATERLOO — DeKalb’s first-quarter lead disappeared against a stifling Angola defense Tuesday as the Hornets took charge of the game and withstood a late, desperate rally by the Barons for a 48-40 boys basketball win.
Dyer Ball had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hornets (7-4), who were down 18-6 after the Barons (4-9) hit four threes in the opening quarter.
Angola, however, held DeKalb without a field goal for the first six minutes of the second quarter and with no points at all for the first seven minutes of the second half. The Hornets took the lead twice in the second quarter before Caleb Nixon bombed in a three from half-court at the buzzer, putting the Barons up 24-23 at intermission.
Nixon led DeKalb with a game-best 20 points, but only three other players scored for the Barons.
Angola pushed its lead as high as 10 in the fourth quarter before the Barons scrapped back with some trapping defense. DeKalb had one possession down by five but missed a three-point attempt.
Brian Parrish added 11 points and Joel Knox scored nine for Angola.
In the junior varsity contest, Alex Leslie hit two free throws with 49 seconds left to put the Barons ahead, and DaJuan Garrett and Jackson Barth hit two more each in the final minute to seal the 39-34 victory.
Barth scored 11 and Landen Brown had 10 for the Barons. Will Krebs scored 11 and Tyler Call eight for Angola.
DeKalb took the freshman game 38-24 behind nine points from Parker Smith, eight from Quentin Penrod and seven from Ethan Jordan. Landon Herbert had a game-high 10 for the Hornets and Jake Land and Jordan Sheets both added five.
