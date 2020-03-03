College Skating
Trine 9th at Synchro National Championships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Trine University made its debut performance in the U.S. Synchronized Skating National Championships Saturday night and placed ninth out of 12 teams, achieving its best score of the season of 58.85.
The showing by the Thunder was a clean skate, according to a tweet sent out Sunday morning on the Trine University Varsity Skating Twitter handle, @TrineSkating.
Trine fielded a collegiate team in synchronized skating for the first time this season after fielding an open collegiate team last season.
The University of Michigan won the Collegiate Free Skate with a score of 106.49. Adrian was second with 97.35, and Miami, Ohio, was third with 92.81. Delaware was fourth with 80.85, followed by Michigan State (75.73), Western Michigan (74.79), Team Excel Skating Club from Boston (68.23), Boston University (66.49), Trine and Liberty University (55.52) to round out the top 10.
College Hockey Trine ACHA D2 men return to nationals
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team will be returning to the national tournament in Frisco, Texas, after defeating Aurora, Illinois, 8-4 in one of the two Central Regional finals Sunday afternoon at Griff’s Georgetown.
The Thunder (17-14-1) and the Spartans were tied at two after one period, then Trenton Mulnix and Austin Christie scored for Trine in the second period while the Thunder shut down Aurora during those 20 minutes.
Trine will be the No. 3 seed out of the Central Region and has already been placed in Pool A for the ACHA Division 2 National Championships, which begin on March 19. The top seed in Pool A is Liberty with Providence No. 2 and Roger Williams seed fourth.
College Softbal
l Trine opens with a win
CLERMONT, Fla. — On Sunday, the Thunder opened their season with an 11-0 win over Northland, Wisconsin, in five innings, then lost to Wartburg, Iowa, 5-4.
In the Northland game, Katie Nevdal and Laurel Smithson combined on a two-hit shutout and Kennedy Baugh had a three-run homer and a run-scoring double for Trine. The freshman Nevdal went the first three innings for her first collegiate victory.
In the Wartburg game, Thunder freshman shortstop Amanda Prather hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 4. Olivia Brecht singled home Sydney Illg with two outs in the bottom of the seventh off of Hannah Kampmann to win it for the Knights.
Prather is playing for an injured Makenna Hartline and went 3-for-4. Kampmann started and retired the first seven hitters she faced in pitching three scoreless innings, then re-entered the circle to start the bottom of the seventh and took the loss.
College Baseball Thunder sweep Union
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — On Sunday, Trine swept Union, New York, 3-0 and 4-2.
In game one, Adam Wheaton pitched a complete game, four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks for the Thunder. Thomas Rivet and Shayne Devine each had two hits and a walk. Rivet also scored a run.
In game two, Trine scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, then held off Union after it scored twice in the top of the second.
Rivet singled, doubled and scored two runs for the Thunder. Chase Hall had two hits and drove in two runs.
Bryce Bloode was the starting and winning pitcher for Trine, allowing two earned runs and five hits with no walks over five and one-third innings. Caleb Deiter pitched a scoreless seventh inning with a strikeout in getting his first save of the season.
College Lacrosse Trine women fall to Hanover
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team lost 14-10 Sunday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Hanover (2-1) took a 7-1 lead 14 and a half minutes into the game, and the Thunder (0-2) got no closer than two goals on three occasions the rest of the way.
Chloe Vruno had five goals and an assist for Trine. Kristin John had three goals, and Emily Morthorst made six saves in almost 56 minutes in goal.
M.S. Wrestling Lakers fare well at Fairfield Super Dual
BENTON — Lakeland lost all five of its duals in the Fairfield Super Dual Saturday, but had some wrestlers who did well.
Drannon Miller won all five of his matches on the day, four at 125 pounds, and one at 125. Jimmy Chaney was 5-0 at 160. Thomas Drake was 3-0 at 80 pounds. Jayden Marshall was 4-1 at 105. Noah Owsley (171) and DJay Guererro (90) both went 3-2 on Saturday.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Feb. 24.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Jason Gilpin (194 pins over average) for men, Dawn Simmons (116) for women and Josh Wirges (137) for youth.
MEN: Moose — DeWayne Stapleton 278, Tim Klinker 257, 705 series, Mike Hasselman 704 series. Booster — Emery Patrick 279, 768 series, Rocky Barrand 268, 733 series, Jason Flaugh 268, 713 series, Travis Grigsby 265, Mike Handley 259, Jon David 258, Matt Englehart 258, Bob McCoy 257, Brad Blevins 256, 711 series, Chris Desper 255, 738 series, Cory Wilson 255, Jason Courtney 251, Ryan David 709 series. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 258. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jason Flaugh 262, 761 series. Friday Morning Trio — Ronnie Middaugh 258. Adult-Youth — Ed Gowgiel 257.
WOMEN: Moose — Sandra Plummer 258, 645 series, Jennifer Moring 215, 601 series, Amy Patrick 206, 555 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 257, 671 series, Tasha Woods 234, 573 series. Pizza Pins and Suds — Bailee Grayless 204, 530 series. Adult-Youth — Linda Wirges 223.
YOUTH: Majors — Aaric Page 279, 709 series, Gavin Fites 266, 685 series, Josh Wirges 244, 653 series, Danielle Wilson 200.
