Prep Baseball Warriors beat by Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA — Westview lost to Mishawaka 8-2 on Saturday.
The Cavemen pulled away with four runs in the fifth inning.
The Warriors (0-2) were held to three hits, made four errors and their pitchers walked 10 Mishawaka hitters.
Nick Mortrud was 2-for-3 with a walk for Westview. Ben Byrkett walked twice and scored a run. Takota Sharick walked three times. The Warriors also drew 10 walks.
Hornets swept by Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Angola lost to Northridge 16-0 in five innings and 8-1 on Saturday.
The Hornets (0-3) scored their lone run of the day in the fifth inning of game two. The Raiders scored 13 runs in the first inning of game one.
Fremont falls at Wauseon
WAUSEON, Ohio — Fremont lost to Wauseon 7-1 on Friday.
The Indians outhit the Eagles 13-4. Fremont had five errors. Wauseon scored four unearned runs in the sixth inning off Eagle reliever Ethan Bock to take a 7-0 lead.
Wauseon’s Connar Penrod shut out the Eagles one one hit over the first six innings and struck out 13.
Bock doubled and drove in Remy Crabill in the seventh inning for Fremont’s lone run of the game.
Nick Miller also doubled for the Eagles. Kameron Colclasure was 1-for-2 with a single and two walks. He also started on the mound and took the loss, allowed three earned runs and eight hits over four innings with three strikeouts and a walk.
Prep Softball Angola beat by Raiders
MIDDLEBURY — Angola lost to Northridge 5-0 on Saturday.
Raider Abby Hostetler threw her second no-hitter of the season with 12 strikeouts.
The Hornets (0-3) and Northridge tried to play a second varsity game after a lengthy junior varsity contest. But that second varsity game was stopped after a couple of innings because of rain.
Prep Boys Golf Garrett 7th at Rochester Invite
ROCHESTER — Garrett opened its season with a seventh-place finish at the Rochester Invitational Saturday, shooting 187 for nine holes at Round Barn Golf Club.
The event was shortened from 18 holes to nine due to rain.
The Railroaders lost the tiebreaker for sixth place with Logansport, who also had 187.
Churubusco was 13th with 230. Brady Crick had 52 and Joey Eminger had 56 to lead the Eagles.
Tipton won the tournament with 164. Culver Academies was second with 173, and Rochester was third with 175.
College Volleyball Trine men’s season ends; Haas named MCVL’s best defender
ST. LOUIS — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team ended its season with a loss to regular season champion Fontbonne, Missouri, in a semifinal match of the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Tournament Friday night at the Griffins’ MABEE Gymnasium.
The Thunder rallied from a 10-2 deficit to tie the first set at 19 and was tied at 12 in the second set. But Fontbonne was stronger, having at .307 hitting percentage while Trine only hit at an .043 clip. The Thunder made twice as many attack errors as the Griffins, 22-11.
Ryan Lively led Fontbonne with 12 kills, 10 digs and an ace.
Parker Beale had eight kills and four digs for Trine. Matt Stillman had seven kills and a solo block. Hunter Monday had 23 assists, six digs and a solo block. Hunter Haas had seven digs and Ethan Howard had three aces.
The Thunder dealt with a mid-season coaching change as Brian Harris replaced Ryan McFarland, qualified for the MCVL Tournament for the first time, and finished the season 11-6. That’s the best record for the program since it restarted in 2019.
The MCVL released its all-conference teams on Friday. Haas, a freshman defensive specialist from Cincinnati, was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and was picked to the All-MCVL First Team.
Haas leads NCAA Division III in digs per set at 3.76. He is second in the MCVL is total digs with 222. He is third on the Trine team in assists with 44.
Beale, a sophomore outside hitter from Noblesville, was picked to the All-MCVL Second Team. He led the Thunder in kills with 171, service aces with 14, and solo blocks with 12. He also had 112 digs and 11 block assists.
Trine women outlast Alma
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team defeated Alma in five sets in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at Art Smith Arena Friday night. The scores were 25-21, 28-30, 21-25, 25-19, 15-11.
Madison Munger had 21 kills, 18 digs, two block assists and one ace for the Thunder (7-2, 3-2 MIAA). Jacqueline Baughman had 53 assists, 20 digs, five kills, two aces, two block assists and a solo block.
East Noble graduate Sarah Toles had 19 kills and a .425 hitting percentage with only two attack errors for Trine. She also had three block assists. Paris Outwater also had 20 digs. Alma is 1-5, 1-4.
College Golf Trine men 2nd at home invitational
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s golf team was second to Calvin, 290-293, at the Trine Invitational Saturday at Zollner Golf Course.
Hope was third with 298, followed by Albion with 302 and Kalamazoo with 307 to round out the top five. Calvin’s Kasen Anderson was medalist with a 70.
Trine won its first four conference tournaments this spring before Saturday.
Freshman Mark Civanich led the Thunder with 71 and was tied for second overall.
Cameron Ruge, Mitch Lowney and Jack Brockie shot 74s for Trine. JT Uhls had 82.
Two other golfers played as individuals for the Thunder. Justin Glessner shot 80 and Mitch Blank had 81.
College Tennis Thunder women win close dual
ANGOLA — Trine University women’s tennis team won 5-4 over Saint Mary’s in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual on Saturday afternoon.
Senior Trista Savage won in straight sets at No. 5 singles and won a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles with teammate Andrea Jordan to lead the Thunder (12-2, 3-1 MIAA).
Trine 5, Saint Mary’s 4
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Megan Davy 6-0, 6-3. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Lucy Chamberlin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. 3. Lilly Chamberlin (SMC) def. Eva Morales 7-5, 5-7, 6-0. Alyssa Gulli (SMC) def. Ellie Cole 6-0, 6-1. 5. Trista Savage (T) def. Meredith Heckert 7-5, 6-3. 6. Jane Price (SMC) def. Camille Lozier 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Davy-Gulli (SMC) def. Spirrison-Cole 8-3. 2. Jad. Davis-Loxier (T) def. Lucy Chamberlin-Li. Chamberlin 8-6. 3. Savage-Andrea Jordan (T) def. Heckert-Price 8-7 (8-6).
Acrobatics & Tumbling Thunder end season at Concordia
MEQUON, Wis. — Trine scored 127.4 in its final meet of the season Saturday at Concordia, Wisconsin.
The Thunder lost duals to Gannon, Pennsylvania, who scored 266.735, and to the host Falcons, who had 245.645.
Trine scored 22.7 in compulsory, 21.65 in acro, 24.7 in pyramid, 24 in toss and 34.35 in tumbling. It was not in the team event.
College Baseball Trine notches first win of 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine won its first game of the season with a 5-3 victory over Kalamazoo in the first game of a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader Friday.
The Hornets won the second game 11-4.
In the first game, the Thunder took control in the fifth and seventh innings only to hold off Hornet rallies.
Matt Weis and Shayne Devine had sacrifice flies in the fifth to put Trine up 2-0. Cory Erbskorn had a two-run triple in the Thunder’s three-run seventh which gave the visitors a 5-1 lead.
Adam Wheaton had to pitch out of trouble in the seventh to save the win for freshman Josh Hoogewerf. Kalamazoo had two runners on with one out and two runs already in to get within two, then Wheaton induced a fielders’ choice grounder to second base and a groundout back to the mound to end the game.
Hoogewerf allowed an unearned run and two hits over five innings with three strikeouts.
In game two, Trine (1-14, 1-5 MIAA) could not keep up with Kalamazoo.
A.J. Mitchell hit a two-run shot in the Thunder’s three-run third inning after the Hornets scored four times in the second. Kalamazoo (11-3, 3-3) answered Trine’s productive inning with five runs in the bottom of the third.
Brenden Warner and Adam Stefanelli had run-scoring doubles for the Thunder. Cam Nagel was the starting and losing pitcher.
