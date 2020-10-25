CULVER — Lakewood Park Christian’s volleyball team was one game away. Later, it was three points away.
But three-time defending regional champion Pioneer wasn’t going to get knocked off its perch easily.
After Lakewood Park won the first two games, Pioneer took the next two to force a deciding fifth game, where it rallied from an early deficit to finish a comeback victory in the battle of Panthers in the Class 1A regional at Culver Saturday.
Scores were 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-12 as Pioneer beat Lakewood Park in the regional for the second straight year.
“I’m not mad, I’m not disappointed, I’m super proud,” said Lakewood Park coach Omar Rivera. “A 15-12 game in the regional semifinal, it doesn’t get any better for the fans than that.
“I’m proud for our school. We played for the parents who stick with us. It was such a bizarre season with the pandemic and what not. We were lucky and blessed to have a season. I’m proud of my girls. They had a heck of a year.”
Pioneer moved into the evening championship match against Kouts, which dismissed Triton in three games in the day’s first semifinal.
It appeared Pioneer might run out of gas after its desperate comeback, as Lakewood Park dashed to a 6-2 lead in the deciding game with the help of two kills and an ace from Haley Kruse.
Lakewood Park went on to lead 9-5 and 10-6 on kills by Vanessa Lehman and Elizabeth Salser.
Two kills by Madison Blickenstaff and one from Hailey Cripe lit Pioneer’s fire again. An ace by Olivia Brooke made it 12-11, and a Lakewood hit went long to tie it. Rivera pleaded his case to officials, claiming a Pioneer player had touched the ball, but to no avail.
After a timeout, Blickenstaff’s block gave Pioneer the lead, and the final two points came on Lakewood Park errors.
“A shoutout to Pioneer,” Rivera said. “You have to have some experience, resilience from all their players. We were up 2-0, and they did not give up, they fought back and won three in a row.
“We knew what they were going to do. No. 23 (Cripe) is a heck of a setter, a heck of an athlete. No. 8 (Blickenstaff) is good, too. We tried to put a game plan together. Maybe in the first two games, they were not expecting us to come out like that.”
Lakewood Park’s hitting from the left side was too much for Pioneer in the first two games, with Kruse and Lehman repeatedly blasting spikes off the hands of defenders.
Salser had two kills as Lakewood Park pushed ahead 14-9 in the opening game, and Kruse put down three in another run of points that opened the margin to 20-10. Lehman’s kill finished the game.
The second game was hotly contested after Pioneer erased an early 10-6 lead for Lakewood Park. The teams were tied nine times, including at all points from 15-19.
The last deadlock was at 23-all, forged on a Kruse kill. She and Peyton Lyons then both scored on tips to move Lakewood Park within one game of victory.
With nothing to lose, Pioneer bolted to a 7-3 lead in the third game. Sullivan Nolot answered with an ace for Lakewood Park, but Blickenstaff put down three kills as Pioneer roared ahead 14-7.
A kill by Lyons, and three straight kills by Kruse, the first two coming out of the back row, helped Lakewood Park trim the lead to 17-15, but Pioneer put a stop to the comeback there.
Brooklyn Borges scored on a tip and Mackenzie Walker delivered an ace helped Pioneer regain command, and Cripe’s tip ended it.
Pioneer again started fast in the fourth game, going up 6-2. Kruse’s ace and Lehman’s kill helped Lakewood Park tie it on points 7-9. Pioneer responded with five quick points on kills by Blickenstaff and Borges, and a block by Blickenstaff.
Lakewood Park fought back to tie at 20-20 on a kill and then an ace by Kruse, but didn’t score again, and Pioneer clicked off the last five points.
