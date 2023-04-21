Prep Baseball Fremont blanks Bronson
FREMONT — Mathieu Teegardin threw a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts to lead Fremont to a 7-0 victory over Bronson (Mich.) Friday at Probst Park.
Cayden Hufnagle had two hits and two runs batted in for the Eagles (3-4). Colten Guthrie also had two hits.
Warriors go to 5-0 in NECC
EMMA — Westview overcame Central Noble scoring seven runs in the opening inning to beat the Cougars 16-8 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The Warriors’ answered CN’s big inning with three in the first and six in the second.
Mason Wire and Jayce Brandenberger each had three hits, three runs and two runs batted in for Westview (5-0 NECC). Max Engle doubled and drove in three runs, and Micah Miller was 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI.
Engle overcame the rough first inning to get through six innings. Only one of the eight runs he allowed was earned, and he struck out eight.
Railroaders best AHS
GARRETT — Garrett beat Angola 10-3 in a Northeast Corner Conference on Thursday.
Peyton Simmons led the Railroaders by going 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a run batted in. Parker Skelly hit a solo home run. Elijah Chapman had two hits, Luke Holcomb scored two runs and Calder Hefty drove in two runs.
Luke Byers was the starting and winning pitcher for Garrett. In six innings, he allowed three runs (one earned), five hits, three walks and struck out eight.
In other area action Thursday, Fremont won at home over Hamilton 13-11.
Blazers handle Heights
BUTLER — Eastside defeated Prairie Heights 12-2 in six innings in Northeast Corner Conference action on Thursday.
Dackotia Reed had three hits for the Blazers. Caeden Moughler had two hits and two runs batted in. Jacob McClain had two hits, and Brayden Baatz had two RBIs.
Ryder Reed threw a complete game four-hitter for Eastside. He struck out nine.
Elijah Zolman drove in both Panther runs in the sixth inning.
Lakers lose to Fairfield
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 14-2 in five innings in a Northeast Coner Conference game on Thursday.
Michael Slabugh and Eli Miller each drove in four runs for the Falcons (8-3, 5-0 NECC). Slabaugh homered.
Garrett Pieri and Cole Frost each had a hit and a run batted in for the Lakers. Pieri’s hit was a double, and he was also hit by a pitch. Nick Huppenthal drew two walks.
LPC beat by Patriot rally
MONROEVILLE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Heritage 8-5 on Thursday.
The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie. The Patriots answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Gabe Dager doubled, tripled, drove in two runs, and scored a run for Lakewood Park. Kayden Kirtley had two doubles, a run and an RBI.
Corbin White reached base three times, scored twice, and stole a base for the Panthers. He also suffered the loss on the mound, allowing 10 hits and striking out four in five innings.
Prep Softball Kimmell no-hits Whitko
ALBION — Sophomore pitcher Kensyngtin Kimmell threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead Central Noble to an 11-0 victory over Whitko on Friday.
The Cougars (11-0) played a great defensive game behind Kimmell, according to CN coach David Pearson.
Kierra Bolen was 3-for-4 with five runs batted in for Central Noble. The Cougars had five hits as a team.
Eastside’s Lower one-hits PH
BUTLER — Natalie Lower threw a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead Eastside to a 10-0 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Prairie Heights on Thursday.
The Blazers (12-0, 4-0 NECC) just missed throwing their fifth straight no-hitter.
Emily McCrea had the Panthers’ lone hit. Ella Coney and Trinity Pratt each drew a walk.
Lakers fall to Falcons
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 10-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The Lakers had 17 hits, but left 10 runners on base.
Makenna Steele and Ava Bontrager both homered and doubled for the Falcons (9-3, 4-0 NECC). Steele drove in four runs while Bontrager drove in three.
Kaitlyn Keck and Kylee Waldron homered for Lakeland (4-5, 2-3). Waldron was 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Keck was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Arianna Bustos had four hits for the Lakers, including a double. Abbey Priestley had three hits and scored a run.
Churubusco wins over WN
LIGONIER — Churubusco beat West Noble 12-0 in six innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Emma Walters was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and three runs batted in to lead the Eagles. Kaelyn Marks threw a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Marks, Brieann Hosted and Madison Hosted had two hits apiece for Churubusco. Brieann Hosted and Jaylyn Shively each had two runs. Madison Hosted had two RBIs.
Chloe Sprague had two hits for the Chargers.
In other area action on Thursday, Garrett won at home over Angola 4-3 and Fremont won 15-0 over visiting Hamilton.
Cougars JV team tops Marines
HAMILTON — Central Noble’s junior varsity team defeated Hamilton’s varsity squad 13-3 on Wednesday.
The Cougars had 11 hits in the seven-inning contest. Katie Forker hit a triple. Meadow Lee, Meredith Targgart and Alexis Agler had multiple hits.
Khilynn Fletcher went the distance for the pitching win for CN. She allowed five hits and struck out four.
Boys Prep Golf EN prevails at Bellmont
East Noble picked up a Northeast 8 Conference road win over Bellmont on Thursday, 164-170.
Ryan Norden was medalist with a 38 to lead the Knights (2-0 overall).
East Noble also had Joey Sorrell with 41, Caden Anderson with 42, Ronan Fisher with 43 and Nathan Bowker with 48.
Cougars win 2 NECC decisions
SYRACUSE — Central Noble won a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday, shooting 191 at Maxwelton. West Noble edged Eastside for second place, 199-200.
Blake Weeks was medalist with a 44 to lead the Cougars.
Luke Schermerhorn paced the Chargers with 46. Braxtyn Chamberlain led the Blazers with 45.
Central Noble 191,
West Noble 199, Eastside 200
CN: Blake Weeks 44, Owen Norris 47, Landen Vice 49, Jeremiah Imhof 51, Brayden Kirchner 53.
WN: Luke Schermerhorn 46, Nevin Phares 48, Isaac Mast 52, Austin Cripe 53, Rodrigo Melchor 58.
Eastside: Braxtyn Chamberlain 45, Clayton Minnick 49, Gunnar Czaja 53, Carter Helbert 53, Ashton Bendel 55.
Junior varsity scores
Central Noble (196): Tyler Vandegrift 46, Hunter Halsey 48, Charlie Fleshman 50, Nick Freeman 52, Conner Fish 59.
Eastside (236): Brady Laub 52, Karson Minnick 59, Exzavyer Roby 61, Nick Kaiser 64.
West Noble: Tristen Reed 55.
Lakers top Oak Farm
KENDALLVILLE — Lakeland beat Oak Farm Montessori 166-253.
Laker senior Ben Keil earned medalist honors with a 2-under par 34.
Girls Prep Tennis Knights defeat CN
ALBION — East Noble defeated Central Noble 5-0 on Thursday. The Knights won all the matches in straight sets.
EN won the junior varsity dual 3-2. The Knights had their victories from singles players Keegan Ball and Makenna Strohm and the doubles team of Cayden Hulbert and Shaina Shae Coil. Singles player Ellie Clevenger won one of two matches for the Cougars, and the doubles team of Aida McDonald and Kaedynce Bollet won one of two matches.
East Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Naomi Leffers 6-3, 6-0. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Kayla Kreger 6-1, 6-3. 3. Brooke Lindsey (EN) def. Audri Kleber 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Natalie Moore-Maddie Toner 6-1, 6-1. 2. Rylie Pasztor (EN) def. Jacelyn Hawk-Avery Phillips 6-1, 6-2.
LPC bests Legends
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Fort Wayne North Side 5-0 on Thursday.
Junior Olivia Crider won her 15th career singles match for the Panthers at No. 2 singles.
In other area action Thursday, Westview won at West Noble 5-0 in both the varsity and JV duals.
Westview wins over WN
LIGONIER — Westview defeated Northeast Corner Conference rival West Noble 5-0 in both the varsity and junior varsity duals Thursday.
Westview 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Kora Hilbish 6-1, 6-1. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-0, 6-1. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Jacqui Macias 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle 6-1, 6-1. 2. Ella Yoder-Jen Osorio-Luna (WV) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Payton Eash 6-0, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.