During the regular season, area football teams compete for many things, including conference titles or wins over rival opponents. In the postseason, teams fight for one thing. A chance to play for a state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The road to Indy is a difficult one, and it starts this Friday.
Here’s a look at the first-round sectional matchups around the area.
East Noble at Northridge
Where: Raider Field, Middlebury.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 4A No. 2 Knights 9-0, Raiders 4-5.
Last Meeting: Northridge beat East Noble 51-6 in Kendallville in a 4A sectional semifinal on Oct. 31, 2014.
Last Week: The Knights beat Bellmont 56-7 while the Raiders lost 24-13 to Elkhart Memorial.
Players to Watch: East Noble — Sr. QB-DB Bailey Parker, Sr. WR-DB Hayden Jones, Sr. WR-DB Gage Ernsberger, So. WR-DB Rowan Zolman, Jr. LB Jacob VanGorder, Sr. DL Trey Ritchie, Jr. RB Justin Marcellus, Jr. LB Cole Schupbach. Northridge — Sr. RB Caid Lacey, Sr. QB-DB Oliver Eveler, Jr. LB Zack Howey, Jr. WR-DB Breckin Judd, Jr. WR Jett Gott.
Outlook: The Knights finished No. 1 in 4A in the Indiana Football Coaches Poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press Poll. So it would be an upset if they went on the road and lost to Northridge. The five losses by the Raiders were against the best of the Northern Lakes Conference, and they were competitive in most of those games. East Noble has only lost to Northridge twice in program history — 2014 and 1982.
The key for East Noble will be to corral the Raider running back Lacey. He’s rushed for 874 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Eveler can throw it around a little bit, but hasn’t been very efficient. He has a 48.6% completion rate and has thrown six interceptions on the season. Gott and Judd are Eveler’s top two targets. Judd leads the team with six touchdowns, and Gott has a team-high 29 catches.
On offense, the Knights should be able to have success through the air, especially throwing to big targets Ernsberger and Brett Christian, who both have a couple of inches over some of the members of the Northridge secondary.
West Noble at John Glenn
Where: Falcon Field, Walkerton.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 3A No. 7 Chargers 9-0, Falcons 3-6.
Last Meeting: Never met.
Last Week: West Noble defeated Prairie Heights 42-13 while Glenn lost to South Bend Riley 26-14.
Players to Watch: West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-LB Raven Slone, Sr. RB-DB Josh Gross, So. LB Braxton Pruitt, Jr. WR-LB Rocky Slone, Jr. OL-DL Jeramyah James, Sr. OL-DL Taylor Guzman. John Glenn — So. QB-LB Nathan Creed, Sr. RB-DB John Drews, Sr. RB-LB Michael Lawler, Sr. OL-DL John Ort, So. TE-LB Jacob Taylor, Sr. RB-DB Garrett West.
Outlook: The Chargers are going into uncharted waters when they travel to Glenn for the first time on Friday. Since it’s the first meeting between the two schools, it may take a quarter of feeling each other out before either team can get a leg up.
This one will be decided on which team can move it the best on the ground. The Falcons have a run-first offense, and their quarterback Creed is the one who makes it go. Running backs Drews and West have shown the capability of rushing for over 100 yards in a game this season.
West Noble’s rushing attack should be able to move the ball against Glenn’s defense. The Falcons give up 200 yards per game on the ground, and that’s not a good sign when facing an offense that has multiple runners in Pruitt, Gross and Raven Slone, who can all break big runs.
Columbia City at DeKalb
Where: Cecil E. Young Field, Waterloo.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Barons 7-2, Eagles 5-4.
Last Meeting: DeKalb edged Columbia City 20-17 on Sept. 20.
Last Week: The Barons were beaten by Leo 42-19 while the Eagles defeated Norwell 17-14.
Players to Watch: DeKalb — Sr. RB-LB Landon Miller, Jr. RB-LB Tanner Jack, Sr. QB Evan Eshbach, Sr. WR Easton Rhodes, Sr. OL Hoyt Stafford, Sr. OL Tylar Pomeroy. Columbia City — So. QB-DB Gregory Bolt, Sr. WR-DB Michael Sievers, Jr. WR-DB TJ Bedwell, Sr. WR-DB Keiran Gilles, So. RB-LB Abe Barrera, Jr. OL-DL Landin Markins, Jr. RB-LB Michael Nodine.
Outlook: Recently when these two teams meet on the same field, the game has been close. The last three matchups have been decided by eight points or less, and with a lot on the line in Friday’s game, another close one should be expected.
During the first time these two teams met a month ago, it was turnovers that hampered the Barons from making it more than a three-point game. DeKalb outgained Columbia City 458-278, but had four turnovers. The Eagles had their own mistakes with two turnovers and nine penalties for 81 yards.
Whichever team can limit the mistakes this Friday should have a good chance to keep its season alive. Both Miller and Jack are capable of having big days on the ground. Jack had his best game of the season against the Eagles with 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Eastside at Woodlan
Where: Leland Etzler Field, Woodburn.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Blazers 7-2, Warriors 3-6
Last Meeting: Woodlan won 35-19 at home on Aug. 18, 2017.
Last Week: Eastside won 14-13 at home over Angola while Woodlan lost 42-14 at Adams Central.
Players to Watch: Eastside — So. QB Laban Davis, Jr. RB Matt Firestine, Fr. RB Dax Holman, Jr. WR-S Lane Burns, Jr. LB Lane Cleckner, Jr. DL Phoenix Smyth. Woodlan — Sr. QB Ben Reidy, Sr. LB-RB Keegan Jones, Sr. TE-DE Trevor Wallace, Sr. OL-DL Jaden Keller, Fr. RB Jake Roemer, So. WR Joe Reidy.
Outlook: Woodlan has given the Blazers fits on the gridiron for a long, long time. The Warriors have won 22 of the 24 lifetime meetings, including the last 12 games in the series. Eastside’s last win was an 8-7 triumph over Woodlan in Butler on Sept. 10, 1976. The only other Blazer win in the series was by a 20-6 score in Woodburn on Sept. 6, 1974.
The Warriors are not as talented as they were when they beat Eastside six times from 2014 to 2017, but having a healthy Ben Reidy back under center is huge for Woodlan.
The Blazers fought for everything they got even though a lot of things did not go their way against a big challenge from Angola last week. That approach will help them going forward along the tournament trail, and maybe even take out some longstanding postseason roadblocks.
Southwood at Churubusco
Where: Churubusco High School
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 1A No. 3 Knights 9-0, 1A No. 10 Eagles 7-2
Last meeting: Southwood won 24-13 at home in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game on Oct. 31, 2008.
Last week: Southwood won 21-7 at Tippecanoe Valley to win the Three Rivers Conference title outright. Churubusco won 36-14 at Fairfield.
Players to Watch: Southwood — Sr. RB-LB Gabe Lloyd, Sr. LB Riley Whitesel, Jr. DB-WR Dawson Filip, Jr. WR-DB Carson Rich, Jr. QB Alex Farr, Jr. FS-WR Elijah Sutton. Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr. RB-CB Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, Sr. LB Case Lemper, So. DL-OL Hunter Bianski.
Outlook: The Knights are a well-rounded team that has won 23 straight regular season games. They average 189.4 yards rushing per game and only allowed 5.6 points per contest with three shutouts. Coach Dave Snyder was the Indianapolis Colts/NFL Coach of the Week from the final week of the regular season.
Lloyd has ran for 592 yards at 5.5 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns. He also has 11 tackles for loss on defense. Farr has completed 54% of his passes (56-103) for 793 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and ran for 386 yards at 5.9 yards per carry and two TDs. Rich has 17 receptions for 330 yards and six total touchdowns, and also has seven interceptions. Filip has 12 catches for 309 yards and five TDs, and also picked off six passes. Whitesel has 73 total tackles, including 53 assists and 10 for loss. Sutton has 71 tackles, including 37 assists.
You can wonder about the quality of competition in the Three Rivers Conference. But Southwood has won nine straight games against Northeast Corner Conference teams dating back to 2008. The last time the Knights lost to an NECC squad was at Churubusco in a sectional first-round contest in 2007.
The Knights have 26 takeaways. The Eagles were highly turnover-prone in their two losses against strong teams, Eastside and West Noble.
Angola at Leo
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Leo High School
Records: Hornets 4-5, Class 4A No. 10 Lions 8-1
Last meeting: Leo defeated Angola 33-13 on Aug. 30.
Last week: Angola fell at Eastside 14-13 while Leo won at DeKalb 42-19.
Players to watch: Angola — Sr. RB-WR Antonio Luevanos, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman, Sr. DB Ryan Brandt. Leo — Sr. RB Peyton Wall, So. RB-LB Mason Sheron, So. QB Jackson Barbour, Sr. WR Peyton McHale.
Outlook: When these two teams last met, the Lions forced the Hornets into their worst performance of the season as Leo dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Wall, perhaps the most explosive player in the Northeast 8 Conference all year long, totaled 183 yards in that Week 2 meeting while averaging 8.7 yards per touch.
Wall’s impact was two-fold as the senior rusher gashed the Hornets between the tackles while also besting Angola’s defensive backs and linebackers in the open field when the Lions got him the ball in space. Can the Hornets pull a 180 in the rematch?
The Hornets’ defense improved much from Week 5 and beyond, though that may largely be due to a steep decline in the quality of competition. The last time we saw this defense against a dynamic backfield, West Noble piled up 274 yards on the ground. So, let’s say the jury is still out on that front.
If the Hornets are to upset the Lions, though, a fast start will be key. Because, if there’s one thing that 0-4 start taught us, it is that this team has a hard time playing from behind.
Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian
Where: Mishawaka Marian High School.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Lakers 2-7, Class 3A No. 4 Knights 8-1
Last meeting: Marian won 41-18 at LaGrange in a 3A sectional semifinal on Oct. 22, 2004.
Last week: Lakeland lost 7-2 at home to Bluffton while Marian won 35-6 at home over South Bend Washington to clinch the outright Northern Indiana Conference South Division title.
Players to Watch: Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz, Sr. RB-LB Nathan Grossman, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Jr. FB-LB Bryce Alleshouse. Mishawaka Marian — Jr. RB-LB Malcom Anderson, Sr. DE Isaac Hibbs, Sr. LB-DB Tyler Deboe, Jr. QB Maddix Bogunia, Sr. DT-OG Miguel Ortiz, Sr., DB Michael Schnippel, Sr. WR Mitchell Floran.
Outlook: The Knights have won four straight sectional championships and this battle-tested team appears to be the favorite to win Sectional 26. The Lakers will have their work cut out for them. Controlling the ball and the clock will give them a puncher’s chance.
The 6-foot-2 Bogunia has completed 59% of his passes (67-114) for 982 yards and 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions, and he also ran for 255 yards and 11 touchdowns. Anderson has rushed for 571 yards at eight yards per carry, caught four passes for 109 yards, and scored six total touchdowns. Ortiz and Deboe each has 58 tackles. Hibbs has eight sacks, and Schnippel has six interceptions.
Marian is good at taking the ball away with 27 takeaways so far this season. The Knights also have 20 sacks. Lakeland had five turnovers in its loss to Bluffton.
Garrett at Jimtown
Where: Knepp Field at Sharpe Stadium, Elkhart
When: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Railroaders 3-6, Jimmies 5-4
Last Meeting: Garrett won 29-26 at home in a Class 3A sectional final on Nov. 4, 2016.
Last Week: Garrett won 34-20 at Central Noble while Jimtown won 52-6 at South Bend Clay.
Players to Watch: Garrett — Sr. RB-LB Clayton Fielden, Jr. RB-LB Seth VanWagner, Sr. CB-WR Kraig Smith, Sr. OL-DT Nolan Hathaway, Sr. CB Ethan Harter, Sr. QB Levi Follett. Jimtown — Jr. RB Ethan Devol, Jr. RB Cole Thompson, Sr. QB-LB Clay Campbell, Sr. WR-DB Dustin Whitman.
Outlook: The Jimmies finished second to Mishawaka Marian in the Northern Indiana Conference South Division, and they will be a tough assignment for the Railroaders. Garrett will want to control the ball and carry on its solid play over the past couple of weeks.
Campbell is the son of Jimtown coach Michael Campbell. Clay has passed for 609 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions, ran for 210 yards and six TDs, and leads his team in tackles with 71, including 49 solos, and has three fumble recoveries.
An NECC team rarely ever wins at Jimtown. A couple exceptions were Central Noble in a 2A sectional final in 2002 and Angola last year.
Central Noble at Bishop Luers
Where: Luers Field, Fort Wayne.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Cougars 2-7, Knights 2-7.
Last Meeting: The Knights downed the Cougars 31-7 in the Class 2A sectional semifinal on Oct. 26, 2007.
Last Week: Central Noble lost to Garrett 34-20 while Luers was blanked 35-0 by Snider.
Players to Watch: Central Noble — Sr. RB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. QB-DB Sawyer Yoder, So. RB Will Hoover, Jr. RB-LB Noah Christopher, Jr. WB-DB Trey Hearld, Sr. TE-LB Austin McCullough. Bishop Luers — Sr. RB Brayden Cowherd, Sr. WR Jamic Johnson, Jr. RB Cecil Hale, Sr. DB Nick Birkmeier, Sr. DL Will Derrick.
Outlook: The Cougars and Knights are both 2-7, and how they got to those records is a similar story. The Cougars have had their ups and downs on offense, struggling to move the ball against some of the better teams in the NECC. The Knights have four shutouts this season, which is the first time since 1962, and they have come playing in the Summit Athletic Conference, one of the premier grid leagues in the state.
But Luers is back competing in Class 2A, where it won all 11 of its state titles. The lone two times the Knights beat Central Noble in the sectional, they went on to win the state title. The Cougars will have to contain potentially capable running backs Cowherd and Hale if they want to have a chance on Friday.
The Knights have had a rotation at quarterback. Sophomore Carson Clark has taken the majority of snaps lately. He is 18-of-54 for 143 yards with a touchdown and five interceptions.
Seniors Derrick and Birkmeier are two defensive studs to be aware of for Luers. The two have combined for 19 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Fremont at North Miami
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: North Miami High School, Denver.
Records: Eagles 4-5, Warriors 3-6
Last meeting: Fremont won 35-14 at home in a Class 1A sectional first-round game on Oct. 23, 1998.
Last week: Fremont lost to Frontier 34-18, while North Miami fell to Northfield 23-12.
Players to watch: Fremont — Jr. QB-DB Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB-DB Karson Meeks, Sr. RB-LB Dylan Parsons, So. WR-LB Gabel Pentecost. North Miami — Sr. QB-DB Tristan Working, Jr. RB Darian Hanley.
Outlook: Fremont put together one of its best seasons of the past decade in 2019. As a reward, the Eagles draw a North Miami team that, while boasting a sub-par record, is very capable of doing some damage.
Offensively, the Warriors are very simple, leaning on two players to produce nearly all of their yardage and scoring. Working (1,889) and Hanley (1,198) accounted for 3,087 of the team’s 3,545 yards from scrimmage this season. Working, at quarterback, threw for 1,074 yards this season while rushing for 815 more and scoring 20 total touchdowns. Hanley, meanwhile, carried the ball 110 times for 873 yards (7.3 per carry) and 10 scores. Hanley is also the team’s leading receiver, with 325 yards accumulated through the air.
Fremont has struggled to defend the run this season, including allowing nearly 300 yards on the ground to Fairfield in a contest on Sept. 13, chiefly due to a lack of size on the defensive front. While stopping the Warriors’ backfield duo will prove challenging, Fremont draws the matchup at a good time as the Warriors have lost four straight.
In about as even a matchup as you’ll find in the opening round, if the Eagles are to advance, they’ll need to step up defensively, as well as produce timely scores on offense with Colclasure and Co. going up against a defense that has allowed totals of 55, 32, 24 and 23 points during that four-game skid.
Whitko at Prairie Heights
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie
Records: Wildcats 0-9, Panthers 1-8
Last meeting: Heights defeated Whitko last postseason, 28-22
Last week: Whitko lost to Wabash 26-14. Heights fell at West Noble 42-7.
Players to watch: Heights — Sr. WR-RB-DB Ethan Hoover, So. TE-LB Camden Hall, So. WR-RB Sam Levitz, Jr. RB-DB Zach Wiseman. Whitko — So. RB Cade Berg So. RB Isaiah Kyles, Sr. WR Ashton Schuh.
Outlook: Heights ended the regular season 0-7 after getting its only win of the season in Week 2, but is set up nicely for a victory in the opening round of the state tournament. The Panthers host the winless Wildcats in a rematch of last year’s sectional opener.
Whitko’s biggest problems during a winless season have come on the offensive side of the ball, where it was shutout in four games and scored seven or fewer points in two more. As a team, the Wildcats compiled only 1,670 yards of offense this year and had only one player, quarterback Ethan Schuh, score more than one touchdown. The sophomore passed for four TDs and ran for two scores.
For the Panthers, it’s a golden opportunity to get right, as well as continue to evolve their offense around sophomore quarterback Luke Severe, who, in two starts, has averaged 25 pass attempts per game. Hoover moved to a slot role after starting multiple years under center and has rushed for 505 yards on 101 carries this season and also caught 11 passes, most of them coming after the switch. He will have every opportunity to rack up big yardage against the Wildcats.
