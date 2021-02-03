ANGOLA — Not long after getting some national recognition, Trine men’s basketball team took it to a rival with a solid reputation that is pretty widespread.
The Thunder, ranked sixth in the latest D3Hoops.com poll, thumped Hope 91-52 in a non-conference contest Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
The contributions of everybody on our roster was tremendous, all the way to our assistant coaches, Coach (John) Wysong, Coach (Drew) Lehman and Coach (Nate) Frisbie,” Trine coach Brooks Miller said.
“We talk about the process. But a lot of it is want to, and the guys have ran their own race. We’re really cohesive, and it’s rewarding.”
Trine (8-0) had an advantage that hemorraged after the midway point of the first half. It led by as much as 21 in the first half and took a 45-30 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Thunder shot 62% from the field in the first half (18-29) while scoring 13 points off of 12 Flying Dutchmen turnovers.
Hope (2-2) had some momentum coming in with road wins at last season’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season champion Albion Monday and at Calvin Saturday in “The Rivalry” game. Still, the Flying Dutchmen were playing their fourth game in six days.
Trine stayed in control for the entire second half. Its lead lingered at 26 and 27 points in the middle of the second half in continuing to snowball.
Nick Bowman led the Thunder with 23 points, four steals and three assists. East Noble graduate Brent Cox had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Bryce Williams had 11 points, four assists and four boards. Trine had 23 assists from 36 made field goals.
Evan Thomas had 12 points for the Flying Dutchmen, who ended up with 27 turnovers. Trine only had six turnovers.
WOMEN
NCAA Div. III No. 1 Hope 61,
NCAA Div. III No. 5 Trine 52
At Hope’s DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Michigan, the Flying Dutch led in double digits for most of the contest.
Ella McKinney had 15 points and three steals off the bench for Hope. Kaylee Argyle had 11 points and two steals for the Thunder (5-1).
