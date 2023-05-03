WATERLOO — It’s hard to say who was more excited about Mark Beckmann running the Boston Marathon last month.
The DeKalb Middle School physical education and health teacher was of course stoked to run in perhaps the most famous marathon of all for a second straight year, but the students were fired up, too.
A huge banner wishing him good luck was signed by many of them. Teachers and students tracked his progress in the race as it was happening.
“I had a lot of smiles, a lot of the kids telling me good luck,” he said.
The race went well for him. He clipped four minutes off his time from last year and finished in 2 hours, 36 minutes, 50 seconds, just off his PR set at the Chicago Marathon last year. He was 424th overall.
“This year was a lot smoother,” Beckmann said. “It rained off and on the whole race. It sprinkled and misted a little. It was never really a downpour.
“I went out a lot smoother and a lot faster. I knew what to expect. I knew there were going to be hills. I knew those hills were going to hurt at some point. I had to embrace that and be prepared.”
He couldn’t have hidden his marathon experience even if he had wanted to. His students recognize his somewhat labored gait after a race.
“The kids at school say ‘Mr. Beckmann ran a marathon.’ It’s hard for me to walk on those days,” he said.
Beckmann is aiming even higher. He wants to join the sports elite and complete the Abbott Major Six Marathons (a feat accomplished in March by former DeKalb physical education director Brian Bigelow in March).
He’ll next run in Berlin in September and then New York in October, which will leave only London and Tokyo not crossed off the list.
Berlin is known as one of the fastest courses in the six majors, Beckmann said.
“I want to go to Berlin to see how fast I can go,” he said. “It will be a quick turnaround from Berlin to New York but I feel I can do it. It will be a lot of fun.”
Beckmann is plenty busy at the school. In the spring he coaches the DeKalb Middle School track team and also helps with the distance runners on the high school team. In the fall he coaches boys and girls cross country.
Sometimes he has trouble finding time to get workouts in.
Beckmann said he usually takes it easy for a while after running a marathon.
“It’s been off and on. Nothing more than five miles,” Beckmann said. “I’ve run about five times since Boston.
“Once this week is over I’ll be getting back into my groove and getting back into my hardcore training, getting my mileage back up and getting into marathon shape again.”
That requires a demanding schedule.
“Any given day I go up to 15 miles during the week,” he said. “On a Saturday or Sunday, I’ll go upward to 20 or 23 miles, just trying to get those long runs.
“I try to average 70-80 miles a week when I can.”
He’ll taper the mileage down around a month before a race, first to around seven miles a day and then to five the week of the race.
Beckmann was a successful runner at DeKalb. He was All-State in cross country as a junior and a senior, finishing fifth at state his senior year. He went on to compete at Central Michigan.
He decided to give marathons a try.
“I just wanted to give it a shot,” he said. “People talk about them all the time. Twenty-six miles is pretty far.
“In college we had long runs about 20-some miles. I always felt pretty good about those. I feel I get better the more the mileage goes up.”
He hopes he can be an inspiration to the runners he coaches and other students.
“I’m very fortunate I get to work with a lot of really good kids and a lot of great people at DeKalb Central schools,” Beckmann said. “I graduated from DeKalb, I ran here and being a Baron means a lot to me.
“I’m hoping I can pass on some of my knowledge of running and training, and how to get yourself better just for life in general.”
