FORT WAYNE — The turning point came in the form of bookends around the end of the third quarter.
Rodney Jones hit a stumbling, off-balance shot off the glass just before the third-quarter buzzer, putting North Side ahead 39-32.
The Legends then had possession to start the fourth, and Jordan Green popped in a 16-footer to get the lead to nine.
Just that quickly, all DeKalb’s work to cut a once 13-point deficit to four and then three points in the third quarter, was forgotten, the Barons couldn’t climb the hill the rest of the way in a 56-46 boys basketball loss Friday night.
DeKalb (0-3) briefly got within 44-38 when Parker Smith hit the team’s only three-pointer of the game — the Barons shot 1-of-13 from behind the line — but back-to-back threes from Eugene Young, and steal and emphatic windmill slam dunk from Green ended any hopes of a Baron comeback.
“We had our chances the third quarter, but we had the running layup, and we’re playing behind from there,” Baron coach Marty Beasley said.
“Our recognition of their shooters was poor at times. Our effort was better. We only gave up three offensive rebounds, that’s a positive. We boxed out better. When we shoot 1-of-13 from three, we’re not going to beat too many people.”
Caden Pettis led the Barons with a game-high 21 points. Alex Leslie had nine and Caiden Hinkle had seven. Green had 19 and Young had 13 to lead the Legends (2-1).
North Side hurt DeKalb with its pressure and quickness early, and ran the floor at every opportunity. The Legends opened a 23-10 lead in the second quarter before the Barons got a better handle defensively to control the pace of the game.
“We had a couple possessions where we tried to do too much with the ball, that hurt us. We missed layups our first two possessions. We have to continue to work at finishing under the basket,” Beasley said.
In the third quarter, Parker dished to Hinkle for a bucket and Pettis scored on a drive, cutting the margin to 30-27. Later, Hinkle had back-to-back offensive rebounds. Donnie Wiley hit one of two at the line after the first, Braiden Boyd had a rebound basket after the second to make it 37-32.
North Side took the junior varsity game 51-39. Zeke Penrod had nine to lead the Barons, and Will Weber and Bowen Minehart both scored seven.
