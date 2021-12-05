WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s volleyball team is returning to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after a major comeback victory over Dayton in a second-round match Friday evening at Holloway Gymnasium. The scores were 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5.
It was the first time the Boilermakers ever came back from two sets down to win an NCAA Tournament match.
The fourth set 25-6 win tied a Purdue record for margin of victory in a set. It was initially set on Sept. 17 against Purdue Fort Wayne, then beat Rutgers 25-6 in a set on Oct. 2.
The Boilermakers’ 26 block assists against the Flyers tied a program NCAA Tournament set against Florida State on Dec. 12, 2012. Junior Jena Otec set a new Purdue record for digs in an NCAA Tournament match with 27. The old mark was 24 by Carly Cramer against Minnesota on Dec. 7, 2012.
After making 16 errors in the first two sets Friday, Purdue only made one error in the final three sets to pull off the comeback.
Caitlyn Newton had 19 kills, 11 digs, three block assists and two aces for the Boilermakers (25-6). Hayley Bush had 49 assists, 11 digs, one solo block, three block assists and three kills. Grace Cleveland had 17 kills, seven digs, six block assists and a solo block.
West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn played in all five sets for Purdue. She had seven digs and one assist.
The Boilermakers will play in a regional semifinal match on Thursday at either Mackey Arena or at Pittsburgh. The regional host will be determined by Saturday night’s second-round match between Penn State and fourth-seeded Pittsburgh.
Ball State beats UM, falls to Louisville
In Louisville, Kentucky, Ball State lost to undefeated Louisville 29-27, 25-11, 25-19 in a second-round match Saturday evening. The Cardinals ended their season at 30-4.
Angola High School graduate Cait Snyder had three kills in as many attempts for BSU. She played in two of the three sets.
Ball State defeated Michigan in a first-round match Friday, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8.
Snyder appeared in one set for the Cardinals. She made an error in her lone attack attempt.
Marian’s great season ends
In Sioux City, Iowa, Friday night, Marian lost to Missouri Baptist 25-19, 25-20, 27-25 in an NAIA Tournament semifinal match.
The Knights ended their season at 35-3.
Garrett graduate Emma Hirchak of Auburn is part of the Marian program, but did not play in the NAIA semifinal match.
Hirchak played in 17 sets this season and had 29 kills, six digs and a block assist. She had a .350 hitting percentage with eight errors and 60 total attempts.
