FREELAND, Mich. — The All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball teams were announced on Tuesday. Trine University guards Katy Steers and Tara Bieniewicz were picked to the First Team on the women’s side while senior guard Langston Johnson was chosen to the First Team on the men’s side.
Steers makes the 20-5 Thunder women go. She has started in all 25 Trine games and leads the team in both assists (4.5 per game) and steals (2.4 per game). The Portage resident is third on the team in scoring at 8.8 points per game.
Steers’ 112 assists is seventh most in program history.
Bieniewicz leads the Thunder in scoring at 12 ppg and is second in the MIAA in three-point percentage at 39.1% (52-133). She is shooting 45.8% from the field (98-214) and is also grabbing 2.1 rebounds per game and is second on the team in blocked shots with 16.
On the men’s side, Johnson leads Trine in scoring at 18.1 ppg. He is shooting 43.2% from the field (180-417), including 34.2% from three-point range (50-146), and made 73.5% of free throws (61-83). The Elkhart resident is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and had 22 steals.
Each Trine team had a player picked to the All-MIAA Second Team, sophomore guard Kayla Wildman for the women and senior forward Maurice Hunter for the men.
Wildman is second on the Thunder’s women’s team in scoring at 9.2 ppg. She is shooting 36.9% from three-point range and is also grabbing 2.4 rebounds per game.
Hunter is averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and a blocked shot per game. He is shooting 51.8% from the floor (113-218).
Undefeated Hope swept the top MIAA awards on the women’s side. Junior guard Kenedy Schoonveld was picked as the league’s Most Valuable Player. Junior Olivia Voskuil was picked Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.
For the men, Calvin senior wing Derrick DeVries was voted MIAA MVP by the league coaches. Albion sophomore guard Cortez Garland was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
Both Trine teams will play Albion in MIAA Tournament semifinal games today. The women’s game will start at 5:30 p.m. at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Michigan. The men’s contest will start at Albion’s Kresge Gym at 8 p.m.
2019-20 All-Michigan Intercollegiate
Athletic Association Basketball Teams
Women’s First Team
Kenedy Schoonveld, 5-10, Jr., G, Hope (Conference MVP)
Olivia Voskuil, 6-3, Jr., F-C, Hope (Defensive Player of the Year)
Katy Steers, 5-9, Sr., G, Trine
Tara Bieniewicz, 6-0, So., G, Trine
Rain Hinton, 6-0, Jr., F-C, Albion
Gabby Timmer, 6-3, So., F, Calvin
Women’s Second Team
Lauren Newman (HC), Kayla Wildman (Trine), Evelyn Wischmeyer (Alb), Jeny Brandt (Alma), Stephanie Coors (Cal), Giavanna Paradiso (Saint Mary’s)
Men’s First Team
Derrick DeVries, 6-5, Sr., F, Calvin (Conference MVP)
Jamezell Davis Jr., 5-9, Jr., G, Albion
Caden Ebeling, 6-7, Jr., F, Albion
Langston Johnson, 6-2, Sr., G, Trine
Jordan Harris, 6-1, Jr., G, Adrian
Preston Granger, 6-6, Jr., F, Hope
Men’s Second Team
Thad Shymanski (Cal), Jeremy Kalonji (Adr), Maurice Hunter (Trine), Cole Kleiver (Alma), Ryan Stevens (Alma), Tanner Blyly (Kalamazoo)
