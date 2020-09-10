Volleyball
PH upsets Falcons
BENTON — Prairie Heights upset Fairfield 10-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
The Falcons have recently been sidetracked by COVID-19 and had their home match with Garrett postponed on Tuesday.
The Panthers are 8-5, 2-1 in the NECC. Fairfield is 2-3, 1-2.
Th Falcons won the junior varsity match 25-23, 25-16.
Garrett sweeps ChargersLIGONIER — Garrett swept West Noble 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Logan Smith had 12 assists, 11 digs and eight kills for the Railroaders (9-1, 4-1 NECC). Emma Hirchak had 10 assists, seven kills, three block assists and two aces. Morgan Ostrowski had 15 digs, six kills, two aces, a solo block and four block assists. Sadie Best added eight digs and two aces.
Boys Soccer Warriors defeat Heights
EMMA — Westview scored four goals in the first 20 minutes in defeating Prairie Heights 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
The Warriors are 2-7-1, 2-2 in the NECC.
Sam Zolman made five saves in goal for the Panthers (2-6, 0-5).
Chargers tie with Bruins
LIGONIER — West Noble played Bethany Christian to a 1-1 tie on Thursday.
Henry Torres scored for the Chargers (3-4-2) on an assist from Victor Rodriguez. Juan Ibarra made 10 saves in goal.
Girls Soccer Warriors battle in loss
EMMA — Westview lost to Northridge 1-0 in a nonconference match Thursday.
Madison Wienert scored for the Raiders with under two minutes left.
LPC falls to Woodlan
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Woodlan 3-2 on Thursday. Frannie Talarico scored both Panther goals.
Boys Tennis Westview stays undefeated
FREMONT — Westview defeated Fremont 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday to stay undefeated on the season.
The Warriors (11-0, 4-0 NECC) won every match in straight sets. The Eagles are 9-6, 2-3.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 3-2. Dawson Schrock won two singles matches for the Warriors, and Kylen Bender won his match 8-2. Fremont had a singles victory from Brody Foulk and a doubles triumph from the team of Lukas Berlew and Alex Chilenski.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Ethan Bock 6-4, 6-1. 2. Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Nick Miller 7-6, 6-3. 3. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Evan Towns 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Nick Rutherford-Sam Verdin 6-3, 6-0. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (WV) def. Josh Sherbondy-Isaac Hirschy 7-5, 6-1.
Knights get past Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — East Noble prevailed over Leo 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual Thursday. EN is 7-4, 2-1 in the NE8.
The No. 2 doubles match decided the dual. Knights Kyle Blackburn and Ryan Ludwig rallied to beat Douglas Lomont and Mathew Boxberger 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
East Noble 3, Leo 2
Singles: 1. Garrison Miller (Leo) def. Vittorio Bona 6-0, 6-2. 2. Aaron Brandenberger (Leo) def. Nolan Ogle 6-2, 6-2. 3. Ryan Gienger (EN) def. Mikey Roselle 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Will Crawford-Isaac Coohon 6-4, 6-4. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Chargers sting Hornets
LIGONIER — West Noble beat Angola 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday.
Nate Shaw at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw rallied to win in three sets for the Chargers.
West Noble 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Brad Boyd 6-7, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Trevyn Towers 6-0, 6-0. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Caleb Biernat 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Nevin Phares-Brayden Bohde (WN) def. Marcus Miller-Jacob Pontorno 6-1, 7-5. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wes Shaw (WN) def. Connor Libey-Aiden Koch 0-6, 6-4, 6-0.
AHS beat by Saints
ANGOLA — Angola lost to Bishop Dwenger 5-0 Wednesday at Wright Courts.
Hornets Connor Libey and Aiden Koch went to a tiebreaker in the second set of their No. 2 doubles match. But they lost 6-0, 7-6 (7-2).
In singles, Brad Boyd lost at No. 1, 6-1, 6-2; Trevyn Towers fell at No. 2, 7-5, 6-1; and Lucas Nelson lost in the No. 3 match 6-0, 6-2.
Angola’s Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno fell at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-0.
The Saints won the junior varsity dual 3-2.
Chargers nipped by Wawasee Wednesday
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee 3-2 on Wednesday. Chris Miller at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Wes Shaw and JJ Jacobs both won in straight sets for the Chargers.
In the junior varsity dual, Miguel Mayorga won two matches for West Noble. Bailey Ruisard and Josh Ness won in singles and doubles play.
Wawasee 3, West Noble 2
Singles: 1. Holden Babb (Waw) def. Nate Shaw 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Zeke Keim 6-1, 6-3. 3. Devon Kuttar (Waw) def. Luke Schermerhorn 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Grant Brocks-Blaine Baut (Waw) def. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares 7-5, 6-2. 2. Wes Shaw-JJ Jacobs (WN) def. Ty Brooks-Nathan Harper 6-4, 7-6.
Byler wins for Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Leyton Byler picked up Prairie Heights’ lone point in its 4-1 loss to Snider Wednesday.
Byler defeated his Snider opponent in three sets at No. 1 singles. It was his second three-set win in as many days.
Girls Golf Click medals for Chargers
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Whitko 198-221 Thursday at South Shore Golf Course.
Charger Kacee Click was medalist with a 46.
West Noble also had 51 from Maddie Bottles, 58 from Jordan Schlemmer, 65 from Mikayla Nichols, 66 from Abi Hawn, 67 from Aubrey Weigold and 68 from Tori Hamman.
PH falls to NorthWood
NAPPANEE — Prairie Heights lost to NorthWood 162-207 Wednesday McCormick Creek.
Bre Goss medaled with a 36 to lead NorthWood (8-1). Cybil Stillson fired a 39.
Pro FootballCarswell big in playoff winFormer Trine University standout Lamar Carswell rushed for 178 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Kuopio Steelers to a Maple League semifinal playoff win over the Seinajoki Crocodiles on Saturday in Finland.
Carswell had 228 all-purpose yards in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.