ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team broke away from a stingy Concordia, Wisconsin, team only to have to hold the Falcons off at the end in a 21-16 victory in the Thunder’s 2019 home opener at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Big plays in the passing game led to three touchdowns for Dylan Dowling after a sluggish start for Trine (3-0).
The Thunder held Concordia (2-1) to a field goal midway through the second quarter after the visitors threatened to get more with the help of a Trine penalty.
The Thunder answered on the ensuing drive to take a lead. Dowling scored from a yard out. A 52-yard pass from Brandon Winters to Jacob Chesney was a key play in the drive.
Trine scored right out of the locker room after taking the kickoff to start the second half. Winters connected with senior Seth Boggs for a 38-yard pass play. The drive ended with a 19-yard scoring scamper by Dowling. Lucas Garza kicked the extra point and Trine led 14-3 with 12 minutes, 33 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Thunder struck quickly a little over two and a half minutes later. A 55-yards pass from Winters to Boggs set up a Dowling 3-yard TD run, and the home team led 21-3 with 9:55 left in the third.
The Falcons recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown late in the third, then scored another touchdown on a James Linn pass to Tanner Hill covering six yards. It was 21-16 with 4:39 left.
Trine moved the ball deep out of its own territory and picked up a first down to run out some clock. But it had to punt.
The Thunder caught a break with a personal foul penalty that took away a big pass play for Concordia. and the Thunder sacked Linn three times in that final drive to clinch stop the visitors on downs and clinch the win.
Trine sacked Linn seven times overall and held Concordia to 15 yards rushing. The Falcons were only 3-of-13 on third-down conversions.
Winters completed 10-of-14 passes for 228 yards and rushed 18 times for 57 yards. But he did throw an interception.
Dowling ran for 85 yards on 22 carries for the Thunder. Boggs caught three passes for 111 yards. Chesney had four receptions for 89 yards.
Linn was 12-of-23 passing for 178 yards.
Trine is off next weekend and will open Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play on Oct. 5 at home against preseason favorite Hope for a 1 p.m. kickoff. It will also be homecoming at Trine as the Angola university celebrates the 25th season of Thunder football.
