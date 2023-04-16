Eastside's softball team ran its no-hit streak to four straight games with road wins over Carroll on Friday and Churubusco on Saturday.
The Blazers defeated the Chargers 4-0 on Friday with senior Natalie Lower (4-0) throwing the no-no. Then junior Moyra McAtee (6-0) threw her third straight no-hitter in five days in Eastside's 11-0 in five innings at Churubusco on Saturday.
On Saturday at Churubusco Community Park, McAtee struck out 11, walked one and threw 44 of her 57 pitches for strikes.
Grace McClain led the Blazer offense by going 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a run scored and three runs batted in.
McAtee, Lower, Jayci Kitchen and Katie O'Brien also had two hits apiece for Eastside (11-0 before Monday). Kitchen had a double, a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. O'Brien had two RBIs. McAtee and Lower both hit doubles and drove in a run each.
Emma Walters drew the walk for Churubusco. Kaelyn Marks was the losing pitcher.
On Friday in Huntertown, Lower threw 61 of her 81 pitches for strikes, struck out 14 Chargers and walked no one. She won a pitchers' dual over Carroll senior Delaney Conner.
Conner only allowed one earned run and three hits and struck out seven. But she walked four while Carroll committed four errors.
Kitchen had two of Eastside's three hits and scored a run.
O'Brien hit two sacrifice flies and Lilli Cline scored two runs for the Blazers. McClain also had a sacrifice fly.
COLLEGE
Trine 9-8, Albion 0-0
At SportONE/Parkview Softball Field in Angola Saturday afternoon, Thunder freshman left-hander Debbie Hill threw the third perfect game in program history and the Trine's second five-inning perfect game in five days in team's 9-0 win in game one.
Hill (5-2) retired all 15 Britons she faced, and that included eight by strikeout. She threw 48 of her 67 pitches for strikes.
Scarlett Elliott and Amanda Prather hit back-to-back home runs in the Thunder's six-run fourth inning. Elliott's round tripper was a two-run shot.
Trine drew eight walks and was hit by a pitch in the opener.
Elliott reached base three times, scored two runs and drove in three for the Thunder. Ellie Trine and Alexis Michon both walked twice, scored twice, singled and drove in a run.
In game two. Trine won 8-0 in six innings to complete the sweep of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader. Anna Koeppl (9-0) and Lauren Clausen combined for the two-hit shutout. Koeppl went the first five innings to get the win, allowing two hits, striking out eight and walking nobody.
Thunder catcher Ainsley Phillips was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Cassie Woods had three hits and three RBIs. She was a home run short of the cycle. Emma Beyer scored two runs.
Trine (23-3, 6-0 MIAA) hosts Calvin for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Albion is 9-16, 1-5 in the MIAA.
