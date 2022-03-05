WATERLOO — DeKalb looked ready to play in Friday’s Class 4A sectional semifinal game against Snider.
The Barons scored 20 points in the first quarter and had momentum going their way.
The Panthers turned up the heat on defense with some traps and hard pressure on the ball, however, and hammered the offensive glass for extra chances. After pulling even by half, it was more the of the same in the third as Snider took command and went on to a 60-52 victory.
The Panthers (17-7) will play in tonight’s championship game against either Northrop or Carroll at 7.
Karson Jenkins topped Snider with 24 points, Grant Brown scored 12 and Aidan Lambert 11, including two jams in the third quarter.
Connor Penrod closed his DeKalb career with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Alex Leslie scored nine and Brantley Hickman had eight.
DeKalb (10-13) raced to a 20-12 lead after the first quarter, capped by two scores by Jackson Barth. The Barons managed just 15 points in the next two quarters combined, however, as Snider tied it 29-29 at the half, and led 42-35 after three.
“Our start is what we needed. We wanted to go out and establish ourselves, and we did that really well,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said.
“They started to do more pressing and trapping. We didn’t turn it over in the second quarter, but the constant body pressure, they would trap our rebounder and body him up. We should be shooting free throws at some point in the second period, and it wasn’t close. Four (team) fouls.
“That just gave them more momentum to keep doing it and by the third quarter it kind of wore us down, with their pressure and being up into us,” Beasley added.
Snider had 14 offensive rebounds for the game, continually frustrating the Barons after they missed a shot, and getting three and four tries at the basket at a time.
“We didn’t help ourselves by going (1-of-6) at the line and giving them 14 offensive rebounds,” Beasley said. “We’d get a stop and we gave them offensive rebounds. They’d get another shot. We weren’t tough enough to get that rebound.
“If we get that rebound, we can go down and maybe expand our lead a little more. Instead it’s a tie game at halftime. The third quarter it’s the same thing. We knew they were going to shoot it, we just did a poor job of boxing out.”
The Barons were also guilty of six of their 12 turnovers in the third quarter. Lambert slammed home an offensive rebound on one fast break, then cut loose for another dunk after a Snider takeway.
After two scores by Jenkins, the Barons stayed within 39-35 on Leslie’s baseline drive, but DeKalb’s Parker Smith was called for an intentional foul against Lambert. He made one of the free throws, the put in his own miss to get the lead to seven as the third quarter ended.
“Our initial defense wasn’t bad. It’s just the offensive rebounds,” Beasley said. “You can’t defend against that.”
Snider led 53-42 with two minutes left, but some shaky free throw shooting didn’t allow the Panthers to put the game away easily. They were 6-for-11 in the final two minutes.
Hickman’s drive to the hoop and Donnie Wiley’s fast-break basket got the Barons within 55-50, but the Panthers were able to hold on.
Beasley felt he had a strong group of six seniors in his first year at DeKalb.
“Our kids battled. They competed,” he said. “We won the first quarter, but we didn’t get ourselves to compete hard enough the second and third quarter.
“They’ve been a joy to coach. They’ve been great kids to be around. They’re smart kids, great kids. We’re going to miss what (the seniors) brought to us. Hopefully the young guys understand the effort it’s going to take.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.