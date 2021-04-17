OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s softball team run-ruled two conference rivals in nonconference contests Saturday afternoon at Olivet College.
The Thunder beat the host Comets 15-0 in five innings, then won 8-0 in six innings over Saint Mary’s.
Against Olivet, Amanda Prather got Trine (22-6) started right with a grand slam home run in the top of the first inning. Lauren Clausen (2-1) pitched a three-hit shutout with no walks and two strikeouts.
Prather went on to drive in seven runs in the game. She had a run-scoring double in the second inning and a two-run double in the fourth.
Ellie Trine walked three times and drove in three runs for Trine.
Against the Belles, Anna Koeppl (8-2) threw a three-hit shutout with a walk and two strikeouts.
Mercede Daugherty hit a two-run homer for Trine and drove in three runs for the contest. Lexi Clark was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Ashley Swartout and Scarlett Elliott had two hits each.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 tough losses for Thunder
In Olivet, Michigan, Trine lost to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Olivet 4-2 and 5-4 in eight innings.
In the second game, the Thunder scored all of their runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-2 lead. The big hit was a two-run single by Daniel Rumberger.
Sylas Woll singled home two runs in the sixth to tie it for Olivet (4-15, 2-7 MIAA), and Logan Sella had an infield single with two outs in the eighth to drive in the winning run.
Cory Erbskorn had two doubles and a run scored for Trine. Shayne Devine had three hits. Bryce Bloode was the losing pitcher in relief.
In game one, the Thunder scored single runs in the first and third inning. The Comets scored a run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.
A.J. Mitchell, Adam Stefanelli and Brenden Warner had two hits apiece for Trine (3-15, 3-6). Drew Cebulak took the loss in relief.
