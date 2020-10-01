WATERLOO — Play it again, Barons and Hornets.
DeKalb and Angola will be matched in yet another boys tennis sectional championship match after both won close semifinal matches Wednesday.
Angola edged Prairie Heights 3-2 and DeKalb fought off Fremont by the same score.
Today’s title match begins at 5 p.m.
That was supposed to be the starting time Wednesday, but a rain storm moved through just before then and soaked the courts.
It brought with it some high winds that helped dry things off, complementing the efforts of parents with leaf blowers and staff and players with squeegees, which allowed the teams to get ready to play not quite two hours late.
Two-time defending champ DeKalb had rolled to a 5-0 win over Fremont earlier in the season, but knew the Eagles would bring their best Wednesday.
“Fremont brought everything tonight, everything in their arsenal,” Baron coach Todd Hartsough said. “I was very impressed with how they played. I’m glad we got the win. We’ve got more work to do (tonight) against Angola.
“Even though it was a 5-0 win against Angola in the regular season, that doesn’t mean anything.”
Landon Holwerda fought through a tough second set to defeat Ethan Bock 6-1, 7-5 at one singles. Owen Holwerda downed Evan Towns 6-1, 6-1 at three singles, and Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won 6-2, 6-3 over Josh Sherbondy and Alex Chilenski at two doubles.
Fremont’s Nicholas Miller won a first-set tiebreaker and prevailed over Jack McComb 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at two singles.
The Eagles’ season isn’t completely over, with Sam Verdin and Nick Rutherford outlasting Kaine Smith and Krue Nagel 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 at one singles. Verdin and Rutherford advanced to the doubles sectional next week.
“You can’t ask more than to have your kids play their best match of the year in the sectional and they did,” said Fremont coach Neal Frantz. “We played the best match up and down the lineup and it wasn’t quite good enough. They’re a good team, and it got us two wins but not three.
“We got beat 5-0 to them at the beginning of the season and didn’t win a set. We won two matches tonight and were 7-5 in one set at one singles.”
Angola won both doubles matches against the Panthers. Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno won 6-1, 6-2 over Logan Hamilton and Chase Bachelor, and Aiden Kock and Connor Libey were 6-0, 6-1 winners over Kamden Leedy and Logan Swygart.
The other Hornet point came at two singles with Trevyn Towers taking Kaleb Lounsbury 6-2, 6-3.
Prairie Heights got a three-set win from Leyton Byler at one singles, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 over Brad Boyd. Breyton Ambler of Prairie Heights won 6-2, 6-3 over Caleb Biernat at three singles.
“It was a very competitive match,” Angola coach Scott Hottell said. “My compliments to Prairie Heights. They’ve come a long way in a short time. You could see them getting better and better last year and they’ve improved this season.
“Tonight we played really well. Brad at one singles, he’s been struggling but he had a great match tonight and was very competitive, very intense. Trevyn at two singles, he was smiling, and we’ve been telling him ‘Just have fun out there.’ Both doubles have been jelling and getting better and better throughout the season.”
