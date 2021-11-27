Cross Country Steury regional runner-up, qualifies for nationals
KENOSHA, Wis. — Angola High School senior Izaiah Steury was second in the Eastbay Midwest Regional boys race on Saturday, finishing five kilometers in 14 minutes, 53.8 seconds.
Steury qualified for the Eastbay National Cross Country Championships, which will take place on Dec. 11 in San Diego. The top 10 finishers in the four regional meets qualified for the national meet.
Carmel standout Kole Mathison was eighth in the Midwest Regional in 15:01.7.
Thighs Before Pies run held on Thanksgiving
LAKE JAMES — Thursday morning’s chilly, wet weather did not deter the 125 participants of the third edition of the Thighs Before Pies run at Pokagon State Park. That was well over half of the 207 registered.
The runners started just before 8 a.m. and traversed 3.88 miles of the park’s trails 2 and 5. Both runners and walkers, either solo or in groups of friends and family, embraced the challenging terrain which consisted of gravel, mud, hills and wooden bridges.
Lots of congratulations were exchanged at the course’s conclusion. It didn’t matter how fast or how slow it took to complete the course. What mattered was showing up and having a good time.
“My husband said hardly anyone will show,” participant Rachel Wells said. “I told him, ‘You don’t know runners.’ They run in all sorts of weather year round.”
Thighs Before Pies is a free run hosted by Land of Lakes Running Club and Legend’s Running Shop of Angola. Shop owner Randy Houser along with Jim Scott and Ted Bohman prepared the trails on Wednesday. Ted Bohman facilitated the preparation by providing trail transportation and providing leaf blowers to help clear the route.
On Thursday, participants were equally thankful for the roaring fire he started in the CCC shelter’s fireplace.
Donuts were provided by Tom’s Donuts, and coffee and hot chocolate were provided by Irene Ulbrich of Caleo Cafe. Marc Ulbrich provided event day pictures.
Prep Girls Basketball Lakers, Hornets win
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Lakeland dominated in the second half to defeat Leo 58-38 in a non-conference game Saturday.
The Lakers (3-5) outscored the Lions 20-8 in the third quarter to break a 26-26 tie at the half.
Faith Riehl had 21 points, six steals and four rebounds for Lakeland. Peyton Hartsough had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Kayla Poole had 14 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
Katharine Scrogham had nine points for Leo (2-7).
In other area action, Angola won at home over Concord 74-43. The Hornets are 4-3.
The Minutemen also lost to Fairfield 58-19 Saturday at Angola. Concord is 4-3. The Falcons improved to 7-0.
Prep Wrestling Area teams hit mat in Goshen
GOSHEN — Angola went 6-3 in the Goshen Super Duals Friday and Saturday.
The Hornets defeated Hanover (48-36), West Noble (64-12), South Bend Riley (48-29), Lakeland (46-24), South Bend St. Joseph (66-17) and South Bend Adams (66-18). Angola lost to Bellmont (52-18), the host RedHawks (42-33) and LaPorte (55-24).
Brandon Villafuerte (285 pounds) and Isaiah McCue (126) won their weight classes for Angola by winning all nine of their matches over the weekend.
Kamaron Straw (106) and Blake Denman (138) both went 8-1 over the last two days for the Hornets.
On Friday, the Chargers got past St. Joseph 42-36, but lost a tiebreaker to the Lakers after tying them at 39. West Noble also lost to LaPorte (51-24) and Goshen’s junior varsity team (42-36).
On Saturday, the Chargers lost to Goshen’s varsity team 51-24 and fell to Bellmont 82-0. All scored from West Noble’s duals Saturday were not available by press time Saturday night.
Lakeland’s Ben Miller won his weight class.
College Hockey Trine men beat Bengals
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team defeated Buffalo State (N.Y.) 5-3 Saturday evening at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Bengals (4-5) scored two power play goals to rally from a 3-1 deficit and tie the non-conference contest midway through the third period. However, Brett Tierney scored with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left to put the Thunder back in front 1:26 after Buffalo State tied it.
Jackson Clark scored in an empty net in the final seconds to clinch the win for Trine (7-3).
Garrett Hallford, Hunter Payment and Justin Meers also scored for the Thunder. Tierney also had an assist. Elias Sandholm had 15 saves in goal.
Thunder women lose to tourney host Beacons
BOSTON — Trine’s women’s hockey team to lost UMass Boston 3-0 Saturday afternoon in a semifinal game of the UMass Boston’s Codfish Bowl Tournament.
The Beacons (4-4) scored all of their goals in the second period and outshot the Thunder 53-24 for the game. Liz Kramp had a goal and an assist for UMass Boston.
Emily Nettesheim made 50 saves in goal for Trine (1-8).
The Thunder will play Stevenson, Maryland, in the tournament’s consolation game today at noon.
College Basketball Thunder women best ONU
ADA, Ohio — Trine University’s women’s basketball team won at Ohio Northern 75-54 on Saturday afternoon.
The NCAA Division III 11th-ranked Thunder (5-1) gradually built their lead over three quarters before outscoring the Polar Bears 21-11 in the final stanza.
Trine shot 52% from the field (27-52) while holding Ohio Northern to 34% (19-56).
Kelsy Taylor led the Thunder with 14 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot. Sam Underhill had 13 points off the bench. Kaylee Argyle added 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Kristen Luersman and Annie Weckesser had nine points each for ONU (4-1).
