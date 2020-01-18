The snow and freezing rain from Friday night to Saturday morning forced many sporting events to be called off and forced many high school teams to not make long drive to events they were scheduled to take part in.
The Garrett Wrestling Invitational and the Trine University Don & Riley Zimmer Classic for indoor track and field were both canceled Saturday and will not be made up. The wrestling invite at Garrett was minimized to a super dual event Friday and was canceled after driving conditions were evaluated Saturday morning.
Indiana University Northwest did not travel to Trine for an ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey for a Saturday afternoon game in Angola. However, the contest will be recorded as a win by forfeit for the Thunder.
Angola, West Noble and Lakeland’s gymnastics teams did not travel to the Plymouth Invitational. East Noble’s gymnastics team did not travel to an invitational in Elkhart. The Laker wrestling team did not travel to the Goshen Invitational.
An assortment of junior varsity basketball invitationals were called off on Saturday. West Noble’s JV Invitationals for both of the boys and girls will be made up on Monday. The boys and girls JV teams from Central Noble, Churubusco and Fairfield are also in those tournaments.
