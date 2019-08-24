Soccer
Charger girls too much for Whitko Wildcats
LIGONIER — West Noble’s girls soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 9-0 victory over Whitko Saturday morning.
Sophomore Neyda Macias scored all four of her goals in the first 22 minutes of the match. Her first goal was scored just 20 seconds into the contest. She also had two assists.
Sherlyn Torres had two goals and two assists for the Chargers, who led 7-0 at the half. Alondra Salas, Jaqui Najera and Emily Silva had a goal apiece.
The Wildcats only had two reserves.
In other area action Saturday, both Central Noble teams lost to Bremen. The boys’ match ended at 3-0 and the girls’ score was 6-0.
Westview girls shut down Wawasee
EMMA — Westview’s girls soccer team did not let Wawasee get a shot on goal in a 7-0 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Jodi Hostetler, Paige Schwartz and Alexys Antal had two goals apiece for Westview. Schwartz also had an assist.
Julie Miller also scored for Westview. Alexis Miller, Andrea Miller, Allie Hillman and Addie Bender had an assist apiece.
Westview’s junior varsity team only played 10 girls on the field and beat Wawasee 2-0. Patience Steglich and Jocelyn Shrock scored for Westview.
Westview’s teams will host NorthWood on Tuesday, starting with the JV match at 5 p.m.
LPC JV tops Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Lakewood Park’s junior varsity team 7-1 on Saturday. Five different players scored goals for LPC.
Girls Golf Hornets place fourth in Bulldog Invitational
NEW HAVEN — Angola led local teams with a fourth-place finish out of 13 teams in the New Haven Bulldog Invitational Saturday, shooting 386 at Whispering Creek.
Teryn Stanley was second with 82 to lead the Hornets after being in a shootout. Maddie Herman placed 12th with 93. Angola also had 104 from Katie Smith and 107s from Victoria Miller and Hannah Hagerty.
Angola was second in the junior varsity tournament with 473. Hornet Ann Reiniche was JV medalist with 106, and Isabell Deem was fifth with 112.
JV Football Garrett opens 2019 season with a win
GARRETT — The Garrett junior varsity football program started its season with a 20-0 win over visiting Prairie Heights Saturday.
The Railroaders used a team effort to shut out PH, including a pair of touchdowns by freshman Robert Koskie and another from sophomore Elijah Johnson.
The Garrett defense shut down the Panthers most of the day and took advantage of a pair of key turnovers to secure the win. Junior Kamren Pelmear forced a fumble that was recovered by freshman Konnor DeWitt to set up the second Garrett scoring drive. Sophomore Isaac Wright turned away Prairie Heights with an interception and a 67-yard return late in the fourth quarter.
Garrett will travel to DeKalb Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
College Golf Trine’s Welper wins home Kickoff Classic
ANGOLA — Trine University senior Lyndsey Welper shot a career-best 72 to win the Thunder’s Fall Kickoff Classic Friday at Zollner Golf Course.
Welper was three shots better than co-runners-up Anna Marshall from Grace and Nicole Deweyert from Olivet and led the Thunder to a third-place finish in the tournament.
Grace’s “A” team won with 312. The Comets were seconds with 325, gollowed by Trine’s “A” team (328), Grace’s “B” team *354) and Cleary, Michigan (366), to round out the top five.
Trine’s “A” team also had an 82 from Jenna Doumont, 86 from Karlee Fackler, 88 from Maire Sullivan and 93 from Olivia Phillips.
The Thunder’s “B” team was eighth with 375 and was led by Angola’s Mackenna Kelly with 86.
Grace freshman and 2019 Fremont High School graduate Jaden Cardoso played for the Lancers’ “B” team and shot 88.
Pro Baseball TinCaps salvage game in Dayton series
DAYTON, Ohio — On the verge of being eliminated from postseason consideration, the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated Dayton 7-4 on Friday night at Fifth Third Field after the Dragons won the first two games of the three-game series.
On Friday, Fort Wayne (25-35 second half, 58-70 overall before Saturday night’s game at West Michigan) scored single runs in the first and third innings before breaking the game open with four runs in the seventh to take a 6-0 lead. Justin Lopez had a two-run single in the seventh.
TinCaps starting pitcher Adrian Martinez (6-4) shut out the Dragons on four hits over five and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter.
Tucupita Marcano and Michael Curry also drove in two runs each for Fort Wayne. Marcano had two hits, and Ethan Skender scored twice.
The TinCaps play the second game of their four-game series with West Michigan today at 2 p.m. in Comstock Park, Michigan.
