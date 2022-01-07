BENTON — Eastside and Fairfield’s boys and girls basketball teams got acquainted with each other Friday when they met for a pair of Northeast Corner Conference regular season games at Benton.
Tuesday, they do it again, this time in the NECC tournament, also at Benton.
The Fairfield girls fought off a tough challenge to get past Eastside 48-43. The Blazer boys led from start to finish in a 60-45 win over the Falcons.
Eastside boys 60,
Fairfield 45
Eastside led 16-6 after a quarter and by as many as 17 points in the third quarter to defeat a much-improved Fairfield team.
The Blazers (11-0 overall, 4-0 in the NECC) put three players in double figures, led by Gabe Trevino’s 18 points. Owen Willard added 11 and Nick Snyder had a season-high 10 points. Caeden Moughler chipped in with eight.
Fairfield was led by senior Caleb Wright’s 17 points, with 10 coming in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Tyson Frey added 15.
The Falcons got within five on Seth Yoder’s corner three midway through the second quarter, but Eastside’s Kyle Yoder answered with one of his own. The Blazers scored the final six points of the half to lead 30-18 at the break.
A 7-0 run halfway through the third gave the visitors their largest lead of the night.
A Willard three started it. Later, Snyder stole the ball and fed Trevino with a long pass for the score. When Trevino missed the free throw on the attempted three-point play, he gathered the rebound, scored and was fouled again. This time, he converted for a 40-23 advantage.
Wright scored seven straight points for Fairfield to start the fourth. He added a three later as the hosts got within 12 but no closer.
Fairfield 48,
Eastside girls 43
The girls’ game was filled with big runs, bombs and lots of physical play.
With five minutes left in the second quarter, junior Brea Garber scored to put the Falcons up 20-11.
Eastside responded with the first big run, scoring the final 11 points of the half to grab a 24-21 lead. The run would carry over into the third quarter, reaching an amazing 20 straight points against the Class 2A No. 5 Falcons.
The Blazers (10-7 overall, 4-3 in the NECC) did it on threes from sisters Skyelar and Sydnee Kessler, a coast-to-coast score and a transition bucket, both by the freshman Sydnee, to cap the run.
Eastside picked up where it left off, dropping big three after big three on Fairfield — from the senior Skyelar, freshman Paige Traxler and senior Brittney Geiger, all after misses by the home team — to build the advantage to 33-21 with 4:47 left in the third.
Garber, who has committed to Division II University of Indianapolis, put her team on her back, drilling a three of her own from the wing and scoring inside on Fairfield’s next two possessions.
The Falcons (14-2 overall, 6-1 NECC) ended the quarter on a 6-0 run. It would be just the precursor of what was to come.
Fairfield got back into the game by turning the defensive screws. The Falcons got in the faces of Eastside’s shooters and harassed the guards into costly turnovers.
The result was a 17-0 run that completely changed the complexion of the game.
Garber had a three-point play with 4:55 to play to give her team a 38-35 lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The lead reached five before Eastside’s first points of the quarter came on a free throw a minute later.
A steal and score by Skyelar Kessler and two Grace Kreischer free throws cut the deficit to two. Garber answered with a pair, but Skyelar Kessler hit one last bomb to make it a one-point game with 1:22 to play.
Fairfield hit four free throws in the final 40 seconds to hold off Eastside.
Garber led all scorers with 26 points. Kaylee Dillon added 13 for the Falcons.
Skyelar Kessler had 16 and Sydnee Kessler finished with 14 for the Blazers. For the second straight game, Eastside was coached by Kaci Yoder as head coach Mike Lortie was out due to illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.