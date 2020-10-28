DeKalb’s girls soccer team received honors in all-district voting recently.
At the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s All-District 1 meeting, DeKalb coach Logan Cochran was named the All-District 1 Coach of the Year. He led the Barons to a 16-3 finish and a share of the Northeast 8 Conference championship. The Barons were ranked 10th in the season’s final poll.
Brooke Bowers was named a top team player for District 1. The senior midfielder had five goals and 11 assists. She was second-team All-NE8.
Hope Lewis was voted second-team all-district. She had 12 goals and 14 assists as a junior midfielder, and was also second-team all-conference.
