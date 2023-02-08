Prep Boys Basketball Warriors down Blazers
EMMA — Westview defeated Eastside 64-55 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
The Warriors (12-5, 6-2 NECC) made nine of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure to victory.
Brady Yoder had 21 points to lead Westview. Jethro Hostetler had 14 points and Luke Helmuth scored 10.
Santino Brewer had 17 points and Caeden Moughler scored 15 for Eastside (6-11, 0-7). Clayton Minnick added 11 points.
Lakers start fast in win
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Goshen 68-59 on Tuesday night.
The Lakers led 33-20 at the half. The RedHawks rallied in the third quarter, but Lakeland held the visitors off.
Quinn Bechtel had 28 points, six rebounds and three assists for Goshen.
Heights defeats Canterbury
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Canterbury 69-55 Tuesday night.
Isaiah Malone had 32 points for the Panthers (13-5). Devon Lewis had 21 points and Will Russell scored 16 for the Cavaliers (4-13).
In other area action Tuesday, Hamilton lost at home to Smith Academy 56-51.
Hornets lose at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Angola lost to Leo 65-56 in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Jackson McGee led the Lions (9-10) with 22 points and six rebounds. Eli LaGrange had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Hornets are 5-12.
Middle School Basketball DMS sixth-graders triumph
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade teams were winners over Blackhawk Christian Tuesday.
The Barons won the first game 34-25 after rallying from a 19-10 deficit. Cami Abel scored 13 points to lead DeKalb. Other DeKalb scorers were Riley Hartsough, Raine Freed and Kolbie Oliphant all with five, Alli Hartsough with four and Lailaa Geraghty with two.
DeKalb won the second game 22-15. Lanie Harris had seven points and Geraghty six for the Barons. Other scorers were Alexis Rider with four, Lucy VanOrt with three and Ashlynn Rathburn with two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.