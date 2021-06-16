ANGOLA — Trine men’s basketball team unveiled its 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday morning.
Coach Brooks Miller’s Thunder enjoyed the best season in program history this past season at 17-1. They won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season and tournament championships and were ranked as high as second in the D3hoops.com poll for NCAA Division III men’s basketball.
Trine won the MIAA Tournament for the first time in program history, then went searching for one of the top teams in the country to play that was comparable to a bowl game for college football teams without an NCAA Division III Tournament. D3hoops.com No. 1 Randolph-Macon, Virginia, took the challenge and defeated the Thunder 69-55 on its home floor in mid-March.
Trine will bring everybody back from last season’s team, and the non-conference schedule has a lot of familiar opponents that it has played in recent years. The slate also has a couple of additions.
The Thunder will play two teams from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in December at the MTI Center. The WIAC is one of best athletic conferences in the country in NCAA Division III.
Trine will play defending WIAC West Division champion Wisconsin-La Crosse on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The Thunder will host Wisconsin-Stevens Point for a Monday matinee on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. in their final game before holiday break.
Trine will play another relatively new opponent to end its non-conference slate. It will play Concordia of Chicago for its second time in three seasons on Dec. 30 in Angola at 3 p.m.
The Thunder will host Benedictine, Illinois, on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. in a rematch of arguably the craziest game of last season for Trine.
The Thunder came back from a seven-point deficit with 34 seconds left in overtime to win at Benedictine 73-72 on Jan. 14. Nick Bowman made a steal and hit a three-pointer with a couple seconds left to win it for Trine.
The Thunder’s 2021-22 season opener is at the MTI Center on Nov. 6 against Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, at 2 p.m. Trine will play at northeast Indiana rival Manchester to following day at 7 p.m. to complete the opening weekend.
The Thunder will be tested to open MIAA play. The conference opener will be at Hope on the night of Jan. 5 at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Michigan. The league home opener is against Albion on Jan. 8 at 3 p.m.
Trine University 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Schedule
November: 6, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio), 2 p.m.; 7, at Manchester, 7 p.m.; 13, Benedictine (Ill.), 4 p.m.; 20, at Muskingum (Ohio), time TBA; 21, at Mount Union (Ohio), time TBA; 28, Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), 2 p.m.
December: 8, Heidelberg (Ohio), 7 p.m.; 11, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 2 p.m.; 18, at Anderson, time TBA; 20, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 3 p.m.; 30, Concordia-Chicago, 3 p.m.
January: 5, at Hope, time TBA; 8, Albion, 3 p.m.; 12, at Olivet, time TBA; 15, Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.; 19, Alma, 7:30 p.m.; 22, at Calvin, 3 p.m.; 26, Adrian, 7:30 p.m.; 29, Olivet, 3 p.m.
February: 2, at Albion, time TBA; 5, at Alma, 3 p.m.; 9, Hope, 7:30 p.m.; 12, Calvin, 3 p.m.; 16, at Kalamazoo, time TBA; 19, at Adrian, time TBA.
