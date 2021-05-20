KENDALLVILLE — The first one can be the hardest to win.
Similar to the girls sectional on Tuesday, the boys track sectional was going to come down to Angola and East Noble. However, Thursday’s meet had a more dramatic ending and came down to the last two events.
After 14 events scored, the Knight boys led the Hornets 123-108, but Angola earned 18 points from the shot put and 10 in the 4x400-meter relay to edge East Noble 136-134 for the program’s first-ever boys track sectional championship.
“The throwers saved our butts. Tim (Macomber) and Brandon (Villafuerte) saved us, our two-miler Izaiah (Steury) saved us and Garrett Sauter, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Angola boys track coach Brad Peterson said.
Sauter was the anchor for the Hornets’ 4x400 relay team, and he was almost caught from behind by East Noble’s Lucas Diehm on the front stretch of the final lap. Angola won the race with a time of 3:29.04, and the Knights crossed in 3:29.14.
“Diehm was unbelievable. I knew he was going to run a (49-second lap). I’ve seen him do it. Garrett ran really smart. He didn’t go out too hard, but I knew it was really tight. I also knew Garrett wasn’t going to give it up,” Peterson said.
Sauter had a special night for the Hornets. He met the state standard and set a new sectional record in the 110 hurdles. Sauter won with a time of 14.44, beating the previous time of 14.47 set by East Noble’s Nathan Mueller in 2011. Sauter also won the 300 hurdles in a time of 39.66 and finished more than three seconds ahead of second place.
Macomber was two-time sectional champion Thursday. He won the discus with a throw of 160 feet, eight inches and earned first in the shot put at 54-7. Both of his results met the state standard.
Steury also had a dominant night in the distance events. He won the 800 at 2:00.03, took first in the 1,600 in a time of 4:27.23 and finished first in the 3,200 and crossed in 10:02.67. He was also the third leg of the 4x400 relay team, along with Landon Herbert and Andre Tagliaferri.
The Knights didn’t earn a lot of individual championships, but like at the Northeast 8 Conference meet, it showed off its depth in a lot of events.
“I told you after conference how proud I was of this group. The effort they showed tonight was incredible,” East Noble boys track coach Cliff Hannon said. “We were seeded to lose by 35 points, and all week it’s been the mantra we’ve had. We’ve got a full team and we score points all over. We don’t win a lot of events, but we’re going to outwork you and score a few points there and a few points here.”
East Noble’s quartet of Nick Munson, Brett Christian, Lucas Freeze and Rowan Zolman edged out Central Noble’s group for the win in the 4x100 relay at 44.13. The Knights also won the 4x800 relay as well with Kyler Corbin, Lucas Diehm, Wesley Potts and Kayden Fuller in a time of 8:21.75.
In the high jump, East Noble took the top two spots with Nolan Rhoades winning at 6-3 and Zolman also at 6-3 with a judge’s decision.
After the Hornets and Knights, West Noble finished in third with 62 points.
The Chargers’ bright spot was junior Jalen Gonzalez, who won the 100 dash at 11.24 and placed first in the 200 at 22.98.
Central Noble came in fourth with 54 points, followed by Fremont with 48, Lakeland 47, Eastside 40, DeKalb 38, Garrett 35, Prairie Heights 18 and Westview 12.
The Cougars’ Ethan Brill won the pole vault championship with a leap of 12-6. The Blazers had one sectional winner, and it was Nicholas Blair in the 400. He finished in a time of 50.69, and the Lakers’ Owen Troyer was the lone title for his squad. He won the long jump with a leap of 21-3.
Boys Track Sectional Results
East Noble High School
Teams Scores
1. Angola 136, 2. East Noble 134, 3. West Noble 62, 4. Central Noble 54, 5. Fremont 48, 6. Lakeland 47, 7. Eastside 40, 8. DeKalb 38, 9. Garrett 35, 10. Prairie Heights 18, 11. Westview 12.
Individual results
(Top 3 advance to regionals)
100 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 11.24, 2. Zolman (EN) 11.31, 3. Freeze (EN) 11.53, 4. Hart (F) 11.58, 5. Malaivanh (LL) 11.61, 6. Smith (CN) 11.84, 7. Jack (D) 11.86, 8. Cruz Conley (A) 12.48.
200 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 22.98, 2. Zolman (EN) 23.09, 3. Hart (F) 23.65, 4. Morruchio (G) 23.84, 5. Jack (D) 23.85, 6. Freeze (EN) 24.08, 7. Troyer (LL) 24.23, 8. Kirkpatrick (CN) 1:09.20.
400 — 1. Blair (E) 50.69, 2. Diehm (EN) 51.11, 3. Fillenwarth (D) 52.81, 4. Herbert (A) 52.88, 5. Corbin (EN) 52.95, 6. Tagliaferri (A) 53.43, 7. Rubio-Sanches (LL) 53.77, 8. Marin (WN) 54.58.
800 — 1. Steury (A) 2:00.03, 2. McIntire (D) 2:01.07, 3. Potts (EN) 2:03.10, 4. Guzman (F) 2:04.63, 5. Wachtman (LL) 2:04.84, 6. Coffman (G) 2:07.67, 7. Miller (WV) 2:07.99, 8. Torres (EN) 2:09.63.
1,600 — 1. Steury (A) 4:27.33, 2. Lower (E) 4:31.33, 3. Wolheter (WN) 4:35.47, 4. Sillaway (EN) 4:38.18, 5. Glasgo (PH) 4:42.05, 6. Yarnelle (A) 4:42.86, 7. Hefty (D) 4:48.10, 8. Wachtman (LL) 4:48.29.
3,200 — 1. Steury (A) 10:02.67, 2. Flora (WN) 10:06.32, 3. Lower (E) 10:11.96, 4. Yarnelle (A) 10:16.25, 5. Glasgo (PH) 10:21.64, 6. Sillaway (EN) 10:24.21, 7. VanGessel (D) 10:33.42, 8. McMain (G) 10:37.39.
110 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 14.44, 2. Kirkpatrick (CN) 15.75, 3. Rhoades (EN) 16.36, 4. Lawrence (LL) 16.46, 5. Brace (F) 17.02, 6. Hostetler (WV) 17.08, 7. Thompson (CN) 17.18, 8. Koskie (G) 18.50.
300 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 39.66, 2. Brace (F) 43.29, 3. Lawrence (LL) 43.41, 4. Thompson (CN) 44.28, 5. Rhoades (EN) 44.36, 6. Fuller (EN) 44.79, 7. Peruski (WV) 45.34, 8. Zolman (PH) 45.90.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 44.13, 2. Central Noble 44.25, 3. Lakeland 44.89, 4. Fremont 44.90, 5. Angola 45.59, 6. Garrett 46.06, 7. DeKalb 46.67, 8. Westview 47.68.
4x400 relay — 1. Angola 3:29.04, 2. East Noble 3:29.14, 3. West Noble 3:37.91, 4. Eastside 3:38.09, 5. Fremont 3:39.70, 6. Lakeland 3:44.12, 7. DeKalb 3:44.59, 8. Garrett 3:45.38.
4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 8:21.75, 2. DeKalb 8:30.19, 3. Garrett 8:34.23, 4. West Noble 8:44.28, 5. Angola 8:51.28, 6. Westview 9:01.56, 7. Central Noble 9:53.86, 8. Fremont 9:56.91.
Long jump — 1. Troyer (LL) 21-3, 2. Rhoades (EN) 20-4 ½, 3. Meyer (A) 20-3 ½, 4. Sauter (A) 20-2 ½, 5. Douglas (LL) 20-1, 6. Kirkpatrick 19-9, 7. Munson (EN) 19-3 ¾, 8. Gonzalez (WN) 18-5 ½.
High jump — 1. Rhoades (EN) 6-3, 2. Zolman (EN) j6-3, 3. Meyer (A) 6-2, 4. Kelley (F) j6-2, 5. Kennedy (G) j6-2, 6. Weiss (A) j6-2, 7. Cripe (WN) j5-10, 8. Fillenwarth (D) j5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Brill (CN) 12-6, 2. Minnich (G) j12-0, 3. Sprague j12-0, 4. Zolman (PH) j12-0, 4. Wiseman (PH) j12-0, 6. Flora (WN) 11-6, 7. Seiler (E) j10-0, 8. Rogers (WV) j10-0.
Discus — 1. Macomber (A) 160-8, 2. Baker (WN) 134-11, 3. Clay (CN) 134-1, 4. Sebert (E) 131-5, 5. Hood (EN) 129-4, 6. Brames (A) 127-1, 7. Gould (G) 118-2, 8. Vanderhorst (D) 117-2.
Shot put — 1. Macomber (A) 54-7, 2. Villafuerte (A) 48-7, 3. Clay (CN) 44-7 1/2, 4. Armstrong (F) 43-11, 5. Sebert (E) 43-0 1/2, 6. Hood (EN) 42-11 1/2, 7. Baker (WN) 42-7 1/2, 8. Andrews (G) j42-7 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.