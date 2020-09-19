WATERLOO — DeKalb kept Columbia City from putting up its customary gaudy passing numbers Friday night.
The Eagles showed, however, they don’t need many chances to get the most important numbers.
Columbia City drove 82 yards in seven plays to tie the game on fourth down from the 19 in the final minute, then scored on a touchdown pass on third and 11 in overtime. The only extra point made all night gave the Eagles a thrilling 13-12 Northeast 8 Conference football win.
Greg Bolt was 9-of-22 for 165 yards. His scoring strike to Hunter Herron on third down in overtime tied it 12-12, and Garrett Klefeker hit the PAT for the winning point.
The Barons (0-2 overall, 0-1 NE8) had the ball first in overtime. Quarterback Corey Price was marked inches short on a frantic third-down dash to the pylon, but Curtis Martin blasted up the middle on fourth down for a temporary 12-6 lead. The Barons missed the PAT kick.
DeKalb had exactly what it needed in the first half, keeping Bolt & Co. on the sidelines. The Barons ran 46 plays to nine (25-3 in the first quarter) for the guests, and controlled the ball for 20:53 of the 24 minutes.
Despite running 22 plays in Columbia City territory, however, the Barons couldn’t cash in with points.
The Eagles (5-0, 3-0) lost the ball on a Price interception and a Tanner Jack fumble recovery on their first two possessions.
After recovering a fumble, DeKalb had its ground attack chewing up clock on a 13-play possession in the fourth quarter, working almost seven minutes off the clock and forcing the Eagles to use their remaining two timeouts on defense before losing a fumble on a fourth-down play at the Columbia City 18.
The clock showed 1:08, which was too much time to leave for Bolt. His scramble and 43-yard completion to T.J. Bedwell took the ball inside the DeKalb 30, and a pass interference call brought it to the 19.
The Barons survived three incompletions, but Bolt hit Bedwell over the middle with 11.4 seconds left, tying the game 6-6.
The Eagles, who had 80 yards in penalties for the night to go with four turnovers, were called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the touchdown, however, forcing Klefeker to attempt the point after from the 25. His kick was low and into the line.
DeKalb had a scary bobble on a squib kick but recovered, and the game went to overtime.
With the offenses trying but not succeeding to get points for almost 40 minutes, the Barons’ defense did the job. A screen pass by Bolt on third and 10 from the Columbia City 27 was batted by DeKalb’s Trestan Kern directly to teammate Nate Williams, who dashed 21 yards to the end zone for the game’s first points with 8:03 left.
Price finished 10-of-19 passing for 85 yards, while Martin ran for 92 yards on 28 attempts.
