DCBL
Grades 1-2
Feller & Clark Funeral Home 12, ProActive Joint & Spine 2
Feller & Clark — Zach Anderson 8, Parker Bowman 4.
ProActive — Carter Miller 2.
Holbrook Lawnscape 24, ProActive Joint & Spine 6
Holbrook — Oliver Holbrook 14, Henry Carper 8, Mack Stirlen 2. ProActive —Landry Schache 6.
Auburn Dental Associates 32, SDI 8
Auburn Dental — Keller Haiflich 16, Quinn Schmidt 14, Garrick Haiflich 2. SDI — Gerik Scott 6, Oliver Moore 2.
Grade 3
Dr. Hayes Orthodontics 22, DeKalb Chiropractic Center 18
Dr. Hayes — Gage Culbertson 20, Cooper Cleverly 2. DeKalb Chiropractic — Luke Koons 12, Eli Miller 4, Ryker Behnke 2.
Metal Technologies 28, Golden Rule Properties 24
Metal Technologies — Max Shaffer 10, L.J. Leshore 6, Gus Carey 4, Aiden Sullinger 4, Kolten Brown 2, Trennan McDaniel 2.
Golden Rule — Henry Post 8, Owen Seigel 8, Brooks Crabtree 6, Mason Riccius 2.
Grades 4-5
Oak Partners 16, SDI 14, 2OT
Oak Partners — Lucas Shaffer 6, Liam Stuller 4, Gregory Hewitt 2, Isaiah Fox 2, Matthew Scheumann 2.
SDI — Kohen Smith 6, Liam Schlatter 2, Bryce Kowalski 2, Maddux Smith 2, Henry Sullivan 2.
Big Red Sports 37, Oak Partners 22
Big Red — Gage Pyck 19, Ayden O’Neal 12, Braxton McCormick 4, Brayden Felke 2.
Oak Partners — Lucas Shaffer 14, Colston Kern 6, Matthew Scheumann 2.
Scheumann Dental Associates 34, Jimelle Flooring 27
Scheumann Dental — Corbin Smith 14, Maddux Brockhouse 12, Luke Petre 4, Tanner Pomeroy 2, Elijah Warstler 2.
Jimelle Flooring — Elec Kimball 15, Johnathon Lyons 6, Joshua Scherer 4, Jacon Lyons 2.
