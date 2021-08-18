Prep Volleyball Lakers fall at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Lakeland lost its season-opening match at Northridge Tuesday. The scores were 25-20, 25-15, 25-9.
Faith Riehl had 10 digs, five kills and and ace for the Lakers. Kelsie Bowling had seven digs and five kills. Adelyn Dininny had 10 assists and two solo blocks, and Lauren Leu added five kills.
The Raiders won both the junior varsity and the freshman matches in three sets.
On Wednesday, the Lakers were swept by DeKalb, 3-0. The Barons won 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.
Prep Soccer WN boys drop tough opener
HUNTERTOWN — West Noble’s boys team opened its season with a 3-0 loss to Class 3A 14th-ranked Carroll on Tuesday.
Carroll scored on a penalty kick in the first half, then added two more goals in the second half.
Juan Ibarra made five saves in goal for West Noble, and Christian Rodriguez made four saves.
Carroll won the junior varsity match 1-0.
Westview dominates in season opener
SYRACUSE — Westview blitzed Wawasee 7-2 Tuesday in its season opener.
Sophomore Teague Misner led Westview with three goals and an assist. Gramm Egli had a pair of goals, and Carson Brown and Jadon Yoder each scored one.
Mohamed Aamer finished with two assists.
CN girls tie
MONROEVILLE — Central Noble and Heritage played to a scoreless tie on Tuesday.
Meghan Kiebel made 10 saves in the Cougar goal to earn the shutout in the team’s season opener.
Baron boys drop opener
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb lost its season opener 5-2 at Northrop Tuesday.
Jace Benson and Alex Collins had goals for the Barons.
DeKalb’s junior varsity beat the Bruins 1-0 on a goal by Ethan Phillips.
West Noble girls edge Wawasee
SYRACUSE — The Chargers defeated the Warriors 1-0 in a match on Wednesday.
Neyda Macias scored the lone goal in the match.
In other girls soccer action Wednesday, Leo blanked Angola 7-0.
Prep Boys Tennis Chargers get past Goshen
LIGONIER — West Noble opened its season victorious on Tuesday, defeating Goshen 3-2.
The No. 3 singles match decided the dual. Charger Luke Schermerhorn won a lengthy match over Kyan Miller 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.
West Noble won both doubles matches. Nevin Phares and Brayden Bohde won in three sets at No. 1. The No. 2 team of JJ Jacobs and Wesley Shaw won in straight sets to scored the Chargers’ first point.
West Noble’s Erik Mendoza defeated his RedHawk opponent in a junior varsity match 8-3.
West Noble 3, Goshen 2
Singles: 1. Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Chris Miller 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. 2. Isaac Stahly (G) def. Nathan Shaw 6-3, 6-4. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Kyan Miller 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Nevin Phares-Brayden Bohde (WN) def. Joel Byler-Carter Schmucker 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2). 2. JJ Jacobs-Wesley Shaw (WN) def. Myles McLaughlin-Braxten Sheets 6-1, 6-2.
Heights lose close match at Luers
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights lost to Bishop Luers 3-2 in its first dual of the season Tuesday.
The Panthers won two of the four matches, but were shorthanded and had to forfeit at No. 2 doubles. Breyton Ambler won in straight sets for PH at No. 2 singles, and freshman Maverick Deveau rallied to win in three sets at No. 2 singles.
Bishop Luers 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: Zach Calderon (BL) def. Leyton Byler 6-2, 6-2. 2. Breyton Ambler (PH) def. Henry Kiracofe 7-5, 6-1. 3. Maverick Deveau (PH) def. Jack Nelson 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Doubles: 1. Teddy McComb-Donaldo Carillo (BL) def. Matt Levitz-Hayden Culler 6-4, 6-1. 2. Joe Fink-Josh Plascencia (BL) won by forfeit.
DeKalb grabs first victory
WATERLOO — DeKalb picked up its first win of the season with a 5-0 shutout of Lakeland Tuesday.
Owen Holwerda, Krue Nagel and Wyatt Derrow swept the three singles matches for DeKalb, all winning in straight sets.
Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won 12 straight games for the Barons at one doubles, and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey prevailed at two doubles.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 3-1. Matt Beckmann, T.G. Pike and Luke Seiler won singles matches for the Barons, and Xai Leu was a singles winner for Lakleland.
On Wednesday, the Lakers were swept by Wawasee, 5-0.
DeKalb 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (DK) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-1. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-2, 6-3. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Treston Sunken 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Isaac Larimer-Brayden Miles 6-0, 6-0. 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder 6-1, 6-1.
Knights sweep Saints
FORT WAYNE — East Noble picked up its first win of the season with a 5-0 win over Bishop Dwenger Wednesday.
The Knights won quickly at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions, as well as the No. 2 doubles spot.
East Noble 5, Bishop Dwenger 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Andy Rooney (BD) 6-1, 6-1. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. JP O’Brien (BD) 6-1, 6-1. 3. Carver Miller (EN) def. Remy Miller (BD) 7-6 (10-8), 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Ben Sarrazine-Will McArdle (BD) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. 2. Grant Schermerhorn-Kanon Combs (EN) def. Benden Harris-Mark Bogle (BD) 6-1, 6-3.
Prep Girls Golf Warriors down Raiders
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated Northridge 208-215 on Tuesday at Heron Creek.
Raider Karisa Dyer was medalist with a 40. But the Warriors had better balance.
Ava Brown led Westview with a 47, and Hope Haarer had 49. The Warriors also had 54 from Lillian Eash, 58 from Hannah Klein and 59 from Kaylyn Gates.
Westview had two girls play junior varsity rounds. Danika Yoder shot 54 and Harper Klein had 68.
Schoof earns medalist for Knights
ANGOLA — East Noble’s Gracie Schoof was the individual medalist with a 55 in a match against Angola.
Her teammate Addison Meyer shot a personal-best 57.
The Hornets finished with a team score of 254
Boys Cross Country Angola’s Steury finishes first
WATERLOO — Izaiah Steury of Angola won in 13:12 in the DeKalb Invitational, a 4K preseason race Tuesday.
No team scores were kept.
Steury and Sam Yarnell (second, 13:30) went 1-2 for the Hornets. Oliver Koch (ninth, 14:13) gave Angola three in the top 10.
Host DeKalb also took three of the top 10 places with Carter Van Gessel (fifth, 13:57), Jaren McIntire (seventh, 14:02) and Landon Knowles (10th, 14:16).
Tanner McMain was fourth in 13:42 to lead Garrett and teammate Luke Coffman wad 13th in 14:28. He followed an 11-12 finish by Angola’s Alex Burney (14:23) and Gavin Hinkley (14:23).
Ezekiel Wachtman (18th, 14:43) and Caden Hostetler (20th, 14:56) paced Lakeland. Alexander Diaz (53rd, 17:41) led Eastside.
Reeves Johnson (26th, 15:15) was Angola’s other finisher. Other DeKalb finishers included Matthias Hefty (15th, 14:31), Will Haupert (17th, 14:38), Vincent Worden (22nd, 15:08), Elijah Knepper (39th, 16:34), Braylon Meyer (49th, 16:58), Gabe Tobierre (51st, 17:10), Levi Abernathy (55th, 17:44, Keegan Yarian (65th, 19:01), Gavin Richardson (66th, 19:08), Nathaniel Rigsby (67th, 19:15), Alex Stuckey (71st, 19:43) and Kyson Yoder (74th, 19:52).
Other finishers for Garrett were Nathan Presswood (21st, 15:03), Parker Reed (41st, 16:44), Landon Davis (42nd, 16:45), Tyler Gater (47th, 16:55), Holden Bowser (52nd, 17:27), Connor Brown (54th, 17:44), Keegan Angel (57th, 17:47), David Kueber (60th, 18:17), Andrew Molargik (70th, 19:40) and Tatenur Woolard (78th, 21:52).
Also finishing for Lakeland were Konner Palmer (28th, 15:26), Landon Jaeger (33rd, 15:59), Terance Blankenship (37th, 16:14), Oliver Hofer (56th, 17:46), Thomas Ferguson (69th, 19:17) and Ashton Stanley (76th, 20:12).
Other Eastside finishers were Seth Firestine (59th, 18:44), Binyam Biddle (61st, 16:27) and Marcus Diaz (64th, 18:58).
Girls Cross Country Hinkley tops field in DeKalb 4K meet
WATERLOO — Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley was the top finisher in 15:30 Tuesday in the DeKalb Invitational, a 4K preseason meet.
No team scores were kept.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong was fifth in 16:15 and Abby DeTray of DeKalb was seventh in 16:53.
Chloe Buss (27th, 19:04) was Eastside’s top finisher and Kaylee Fleeman (44th, 20:56) led Lakeland.
Angola’s other finishers were Ava Budak (12th, 17:35), Jordan Davenport (16th, 17:52), Holly Schneider (19th, 18:02), Bella Underwood (29th, 19:40), Isabella Budak (30th, 19:45), Hope Rago (41st, 20:36), Ashley Villa Romer (47th, 21:21), Reese Weber (52nd, 21:32), Sienna Fee (57th, 22:23) and Jazz Venderley (63rd, 26:29).
Also finishing for host DeKalb were Olivia Woodcox (13th, 17:36), MeiLin Gentis (26th, 18:47), KaiLin Gentis (28th, 19:26) and Lydia Yoder (37th, 20:17).
Other Garrett finishers were Aida Haynes (22nd, 18:35), Makenna Malcolm (38th, 20:25), Samantha Liechty (39th, 20:28), Brooklyn Jacobs (56th, 22:20) and Ayla Gilbert (58th, 22:27).
Eastside’s finishers also included Karly Kauffman (31st, 19:45), Destiny Bonecutter (59th, 22:31) and Morgyn Willibey (64th, 27:53).
Other finishers for Lakeland were Tara Wilkinson (51st, 21:30) and Chloe Sines (62nd, 25:49).
Postponements
East Noble volleyball postponed three volleyball games, including Wednesday’s home match with Carroll.
The other two matches that postponed were tonight’s match at Angola and Monday’s match versus North Side. No make-up dates were announced at press time.
Also, Wednesday’s golf match between DeKalb and New Haven was pushed back. A make-up date will be announced at a later date.
