WATERLOO — DeKalb’s volleyball team was probably happy to take its home court for the first time in a while Thursday.
Even better for the Barons, they swept Northeast 8 Conference opponent Norwell. Scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-14.
DeKalb is back from an unwanted two-week break in its schedule, and was able to win before its home fans.
Paige Snider had eight kills, 14 digs and a solo block for the Barons. Christina Yarian had seven kills, and Paige Pettis, Brenna Spangler and Hope Moring all had six.
Pettis also had four aces and nine digs, and Moring added 13 assists, three aces and five digs. Spangler also had a solo block.
Lillie Cserep had 21 assists and five digs, Kaila Barkhaus had two aces and 11 digs, and Autumn Straw had three kills.
DeKalb got it going early in the first game. Moring had a kill and a block, and Snider had a kill as the Barons went up 8-4. Moring later served four straight points as the Barons expanded their lead to 14-6.
Norwell found some life, however, and wiped out the Baron advantage on two long runs of points. The Knights went up 17-16 before a Pettis kill tied it. Norwell had one-point leads twice more before Snider made a kill at a sharp angle from out of bounds to lock things up at 21-21.
Barkhaus served the next two points as DeKalb went ahead for good, and two kills by Snider finished the game.
DeKalb roared to a 9-4 lead in the second game, then a strong run of serves by Cserep helped push the margin to 15-7, with Spangler picking up two kills and Snider scoring on a tip.
The Knights never seriously challenged after that, and two kills from Pettis helped finish off the win.
Norwell came out feisty in the third game and built a 9-6 lead with the help of a kill by Lainie Lipp and an ace by Macy Eckert.
DeKalb battled back for a tie at 10-10 on Yarian’s kill. Norwell didn’t lead again after that, and a run of six straight points served by Pettis helped the Barons pull away. Spangler had two kills during that span. Yarian made four successful attacks down the stretch as the Barons put away the victory.
DeKalb won the JV match in three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.