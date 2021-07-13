FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps won both games with Lake County over the weekend at Parkview Field to gain a split of their six-game series.
The TinCaps won 5-4 on Saturday night, then prevailed 7-4 on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne and Lake County each won three games in the series.
On Sunday, Fort Wayne (26-33) took control in the middle innings.
After the Captains (32-28) scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead, the TinCaps answered with three runs in the bottom half to take a 3-2 lead then added on with two more runs in the fifth on a two-run homer to right by Seamus Curran and two runs in the seventh after Lake County scored a run in the sixth.
Fort Wayne used a season-high nine pitchers in a game to get the victory. Sam Keating (2-4) retired all four batters he faced in relief to get credit for the win. He got the final out in the fourth inning, then retired the Captains in order in the fifth.
Agustin Ruiz was 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Fort Wayne. Curran and Justin Lopez each had two hits and two runs batted in. Curran also scored twice.
On Saturday, the TinCaps scored all of their runs in the first two innings, three in the first and two in the second. Curran hit a two-run homer to rightcenter in the opening frame, and Chris Givin lined a two-run shot out to left to put the home team in front 5-0.
Fort Wayne hung on after a wild top of the eighth inning for Lake County.
Four Captains reached base after two outs. Victor Nova hit a three-run shot off TinCap reliever Sam Williams to bring Lake County within a run at 5-4.
Carter Loewen came in for Williams and allowed a single to Raynel Delgado before walking Aaron Bracho. However, Loewen got out of further trouble when he struck out pinch hitter Will Brennan looking to end the inning.
Loewen retired the Captains quietly in order in the ninth inning to record his seventh save of the season. He had three strikeouts.
Starting pitcher Gabe Mosser (3-4) dodged some trouble in his seven innings of work to get the victory for the TinCaps. He scattered seven hits and two walks, but only allowed one earned run. He struck out three.
Fort Wayne won despite getting outhit 11-4. Reinaldo Ilarraza had two hits and scored a run for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne begins a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps today at 7:05 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan, which is north of Grand Rapids. The Whitecaps are the High Class A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
