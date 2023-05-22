ANGOLA – It was not smooth sailing Saturday, but Angola’s girls tennis team still made sectional championship memories.
The Hornets defeated Lakewood Park 4-1 in an Angola Sectional final pushed back a day by rain. The Panthers (14-2) were making their first sectional final appearance in the program’s third season of existence.
Angola (11-4) will play Concord (10-7) in a semifinal dual of the Northridge Regional on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Hornets won their fourth straight sectional title, going back to 2019, and the 10th sectional crown in the past 12 years. The run began in longtime coach Tony Wright’s final season, and it carried on to Scott Hottell, who was Wright’s longtime assistant coach. Angola also won a sectional title under Nick Burlingame, a former Hornet tennis player, in his lone season at the helm last spring.
“I just wanted to keep the tradition going, and Tony started it,” said first-year Angola coach Amy Buchs, a longtime assistant coach for Hottell. “Making memories was our theme and we tried to improve everywhere. Not just in tennis, but in life.”
Hornet senior McKenna Powers won the first point of the dual by sweeping junior Lilly Reischies 6-1, 6-0. Then turbulence hit Angola.
No. 1 singles player Ava Harris went to the ground hurt late in the first set in her match with Lauren Korte. Korte won the first set 7-5, then several points were played in the second set before Harris was unable to continue.
Korte, a senior, will play in her second singles sectional in three years as early as Tuesday at Northridge. She won both of her Angola Sectional matches.
“This is exciting for her,” Lakewood Park coach Lisa Korte said.
Buchs said Harris’ left knee will be evaluated over the next couple of days before her status will be determined for the regional.
Then Lakewood Park’s Amelia MacFarlane and Campbell Warner rallied from a 4-1 deficit against Alli Christman and Frances Krebs in the second set to draw even at 4. That was after the Hornet duo won the first set 7-5.
But the Angola team turned errors into winners to win the next two games and clinch the sectional title.
“It’s been about building each other up all season,” Christman said. “When we get a point, we cheer for each other.
“Winning a sectional with Coach Buchs means so much. We understand her passion and she does her best to build us up. We wanted to do that for her.”
The No. 2 doubles match was very competitive all along. Panthers Olivia Crider and Ellie Golm won the first set 6-1. But Hornet sophomores Reese Weber and Evelyn Stoy fought back to win two close sets to end the dual 7-6 (7-0 in the tiebreak), 7-5.
“The two doubles formed later in the season,” Coach Korte said. “We moved Crider from singles after she suffered an injury. Then she really enjoyed playing doubles and is a strong baseline player. Ellie is a natural at the net.
“One doubles made a great comeback,” Korte added. “They’ve been together over the past two years and played tough.”
The interest for tennis among girls at Lakewood Park is there. And once again, they traveled all over the area for practice and competitions. Practices were held on courts at parks in Auburn. A couple duals at Kreager Park in Fort Wayne were called home duals.
“I couldn’t be more prouder,” Korte said. “We had 18 girls and they never complained. They were a joy to coach.”
Angola Sectional
Saturday’s final results
Angola 4, Lakewood Park 1
Singles: 1. Lauren Korte (LPC) def. Ava Harris 7-5, injury default. 2. Maya Harris (A) def. Lilly Reischies 6-1, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Ava Black 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Frances Krebs-Alli Christman (A) def. Amelia MacFarlane-Campbell Warner 7-5, 6-4. 2. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber (A) def. Olivia Crider-Ellie Golm 1-6, 7-6 (7-0), 7-5.
Thursday’s semifinal results
Angola 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Ava Harris (A) def. Sophie Pfister 6-4, 6-3. 2. Maya Harris (A) def. Lainy Newbauer 6-0, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Sydney Shambaugh 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kenlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (D) def. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs 6-1, 6-4. 2. Katelynne Hartsough-Evie Pepple (D) def. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber 6-1, 6-2.
