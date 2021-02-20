College Basketball
Ali leads Zips to win at Ball State
MUNCIE — East Noble High School graduate Ali Ali had a collegiate career-high 20 points to lead Akron to a Mid-American Conference victory at Ball State Friday night.
Ali was 8-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range. The sophomore wing played 30 minutes and also grabbed four rebounds.
The Zips are 14-4 overall and second in the conference at 12-3. They are a half-game behind MAC leader Toledo.
College HockeyTrine men lose in shootoutMILWAUKEE — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team lost to the Milwaukee School of Engineering in a shootout Saturday after the two teams were tied at 2 after overtime. MSOE won the shootout 1-0.
The Thunder scored a goal late in both the second and third periods to rally from a 2-0 deficit. Justin Meers scored the tying goal with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in regulation time.
Each team had three breakaway shots in the shootout. MSOE’s Garrett Gintoli was the only player to score.
Hunter Payment had a goal and an assist for Trine. Shane Brancato made 40 saves in goal. MSOE outshot the Thunder 43-19.
Thunder women fall to Aurora
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost 2-0 to Aurora in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Thunder Ice Arena Saturday afternoon.
Marisa Trevino scored both goals for the Spartans, including the first goal of the game with 13 seconds left in the second period. Aurora (2-5, 2-2 NCHA) outshot the Thunder on goal 38-24.
Abbie Bost made 36 saves in goal for Trine (2-6, 0-3).
