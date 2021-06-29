Prep Baseball Ehmke competes in all-star series
EVANSVILLE — Aric Ehmke of DeKalb competed in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s annual North-South All-Star Series over the weekend.
The South swept the series, winning 5-3 and 7-6 Saturday, and 7-5 in the wooden bat game on Sunday.
Ehmke pitched two innings in the series opener, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking one.
In the second game Saturday, Ehmke had a hit and two RBIs.
The sweep cut the North’s lead in the all-time series to 68-66.
Next year’s series will be played at Indiana Wesleyan in Marion.
Track & Field Hazlewood falls short of standard
NASSAU, Bahamas — Micaela Hazlewood finished second in the BAAA National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships Saturday in the women’s open division discus.
Hazlewood had a throw of 57.47 meters.
The daughter of DeKalb graduate Janet (Pfefferkorn) Hazlewood, Micaela Hazlewood must reach the Olympic Standard throw of 63.5 or improve her world ranking to 32nd or better by the end of the day today to qualify for the U.S. team going to the Tokyo Olympics.
Last week she threw a personal-best 62.54 meters in the U.S. Olympic Trials and placed second, but still has not reached the Olympic Standard throw.
She finished just ahead for former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff, who took third at 60.21 to qualify for the Olympic team. Dincoff bettered the Olympic standard with her personal-best throw of 64.41 in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.