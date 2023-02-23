WATERLOO — DeKalb led by eight, then by 11, then by 10.
Each time, Heritage would come back to bite into the lead, but some stout defense from the Barons eventually left the Patriots fresh out of comebacks.
With the help of three monster three-pointers late, the Barons fought off the Patriots for a 48-37 win Tuesday, the third in a row for DeKalb in its home-court finale.
DeKalb (6-14) kept constant pressure on Heritage senior star Luke Saylor, who was limited to 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
“We did a really good job on him,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “Two of those points we gambled on him, two more of those points we didn’t box him out in transition, so he could have very easily just had seven.
“He’s a good player. They post up right away at the start of the second half, so we switched (Braiden) Boyd off him and we put Donnie (Wiley) on him. It was a good game defensively for us.”
The Barons, who have gone 6-4 since an 0-10 start, started the second half on a 10-2 run, capped by two free throws from Caden Pettis, who scored a game-best 21 points. That gave DeKalb its biggest lead of the game at 31-20, which was matched only in the closing seconds.
The Patriots (12-11) cut the margin to five before Parker Smith nailed a three out of the corner at the third-quarter buzzer, giving DeKalb a 36-28 lead.
Alex Leslie hit a three to make it 39-32 early in the fourth, but Heritage charged back again, and Saylor’s putback after missing a layup off a steal made it 39-35 and prompted a DeKalb timeout with 4:52 left.
A three by Boyd got the lead to seven with 3:10 to play, and seemed to be the stopper. A three from Pettis later boosted the lead to nine.
Boyd finished with 10 and Leslie had nine for DeKalb. Nyles Knapke added nine and Trevor Prince scored seven for Heritage.
“Offensively we did a lot of good things against their matchup,” Beasley said. “We got the ball inside, some slips and some cuts. We passed up a couple shots we should have taken. We passed up a couple that were point blank almost.
‘We had a better mindset for 32 minutes. We wavered a little here and there but not as much as we did against Garrett. We hung tougher which is good.”
DeKalb will be tested it its regular-season finale at Northridge Friday.
“We’ve got another big game Friday at Northridge. They’re very good,” Beasley said. “We’ve got to have this effort and a little more, and be a little sharper at times. If we can do that we’ll be in the game and hopefully have a chance in the last two minutes.
“I’m impressed with the guys. That’s basically about nine games in a row we’ve played pretty solid. We’ve got to keep going into the postseason.”
Heritage took the junior varsity game 53-39. Caiden Hinkle led the Barons with 12 points, Graden Pepple had eight and Myles Dobson scored six.
The Barons won the freshman contest 45-11. Caden Rice had nine to pace DeKalb, with Carson Culbertson adding eight and Connor Schmidt and Zeke Penrod both scoring six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.