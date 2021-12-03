WATERLOO — All four seniors were winners as DeKalb’s wrestling team celebrated senior night Thursday.
The rest of the Barons, despite several injuries, joined in the fun of a 63-18 Northeast 8 Conference dual meet victory over Huntington North.
“It’s awesome to get a win on senior night,” Baron coach Travis Gaff said. “Starting at 195 was tough because we had a forfeit there, but our guys responded really well and we picked up six points after six points. We’ve got so many injuries in our lineup right now, it was nice to see some other guys step up.”
Blayne Koch, normally a backup at 126 pounds, wrestled at 132 and scored a 4-0 decision. Two of DeKalb’s 132-pounders, Kasey Bosell (broken arm) and Kyson Yoder (broken collarbone) were out. Freshman 138-pounder Jadon Teague, off to a good start in the season, was out with an injured knee.
“We talked about believing,” Gaff said. “Every one of our guys believed in themselves.
“We looked like we were in shape. Everybody had a positive attitude. We were encouraging each other. Our sideline was really hyped up.”
Seniors with wins included heavyweight Landon Armstrong, who had a pin to get the Barons going. Gaven Hopkins (152) also won by pin and Mitch Snyder (182) received a forfeit. Tyler Bock (132) won by pin in the junior varsity match.
Gaff was happy for 113-pounder Braylon Meyer, who has received several forfeits early in the year, for pinning a quality opponent in Huntington North’s Solomon Barnum.
Mason Chase (120), Braxton Miller (145), Elijah Knepper (160), Dominic Dunn (170) and Nic Ley (220) also were winners by pin for the Barons. Drew Waldon (106) also received a forfeit.
The Barons won the junior varsity competition 18-6. Along with Bock, Nikolas Takayama (285) and Jacob Johnson-Huhn (126) won by pin for DeKalb.
