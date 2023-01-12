Prep Boys Basketball Prairie Heights edges Fremont in NECC Tournament quarterfinals
BENTON — Prairie Heights defeated Fremont 45-44 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday night at Fairfield.
Chase Bachelor had 22 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Panthers (10-1). His two made free throws with 28 seconds left in regulation ended up winning it for Heights.
Isaiah Malone had 10 points, nine boards and seven blocked shot for PH. Logan Swygart had six points, and Leyton Byler had four steals and three assists.
Brody Foulk had 12 points and four rebounds for the Eagles (8-5), and Connor Slee had 11 points. Ethan Bontrager chipped in eight points and five assists.
The Panthers will play West Noble in a semifinal game tonight at Fairfield.
Cougars top Angola
ANGOLA — Central Noble defeated Angola 65-46 Wednesday night in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament quarterfinal game.
Four Cougars scored in double figures, led by Conner Lemmon with 22 points off the bench. Drew Pliett had 21 points and Redick Zolman and Isaiah Gard scored 10 each.
Central Noble (7-3) will play Eastside on the Blazers’ Gerb Court tonight in a semifinal contest.
Charger JV tops Lakers
LIGONIER — West Noble’s junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Lakeland 48-42 last Friday.
All Chargers scored, led by Jordan Eash and Trevor Steele with 12 points each and 10 from Isaac Mast.
Prep Girls Basketball Fremont, ’Busco, Hornets win NECC consolation games
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Fremont defeated Prairie Heights 50-42 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game Thursday evening.
Sophomore Addy Parr led the Eagles (6-11) with 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Brayleigh Moss had 11 points and six rebounds for Fremont, who shot 52% from the floor (15-29). Natalie Gochenour added seven points, six boards and two steals.
Sarah Park and Ava Boots each had 14 points for the Panthers. Emily McCrea had seven points, and McKinlee Kain grabbed nine rebounds.
In other NECC girls consolation games, Angola won at Westview 51-27 and Churubusco prevailed at Hamilton 50-23.
Bailey Holman had 20 points for the Hornets (9-10). Jaelyn Fee and Kylie Caswell each had eight points.
Mykayla Mast had 10 points for the Warriors (7-11), and Hope Bortner and Sara Lapp scored eight each.
The Marines will travel to Wawasee Tuesday to play the Warriors’ junior varsity team.
CN runs away from Hornets
ANGOLA — Central Noble topped Angola 52-30 in a quarterfinal game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Wednesday evening.
The Cougars shot 45% from the field, made seven three-point shots and made 7-of-9 free throws. They won all four quarters.
CN will play at Eastside in a tournament semifinal game today at 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling Hornets, Heights win NECC duals
BUTLER — Angola capped off the Northeast Corner Conference dual portion of its season with a 63-9 victory over Eastside Thursday night. The Hornets are 24-6 overall, 9-1 NECC.
In other area action on Thursday, Prairie Heights won at Fremont 60-21 and Churubusco lost at home to Fairfield 54-15.
Prep Swimming EN boys win at Snider
FORT WAYNE — East Noble’s boys team defeated Snider 101-57 Wednesday night at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium. The Knight girls lost to the Panthers 99-82.
In the boys’ meet, Nate Cole (50- and 100-yard freestyle races) and Will Arnold (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events for the Knights. East Noble was first in all three relays.
In the girls’ dual, Khloe Pankop won the 100 breaststroke and Meagan Kabrich was first in the 200 IM for the Knights.
Snider girls 99, East Noble 82
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Snider (Sipe, Strait, Abbott, Rinehart) 2:04.31, 2. EN (Burke, Pankop, Ry. David, A. VanGessel) 2:16.57, 3. EN (G. Marzion, Beitz, N. Schroeder, Schooley) 2:29.27. 200 freestyle — 1. Evans (S) 2:07.79, 3. Ry. David 2:21.02, 4. N. Schroeder 2:23.73, 5. G. Marzion 2:34.99. 200 individual medley — 1. Kabrich 2:39.53, 3. Burke 2:43.43, 4. Pankop 2:53.61. 50 freestyle — 1. Abbott (S) 26.84, 3. A. VanGessel 28.87, 4. Sparkman 30.96, 6. I. Brown 35.03. Diving — 1. Rinehart (S) 347.50 points, 2. J. Kitzmiller 113.65, 3. A. Kitzmiller 94.95. 100 butterfly — 1. Sipe (S) 1:16.30, 2. Ry. David 1:18.03, 4. Schooley 1:29.26, 5. LaRowe 1:32.36. 100 freestyle — 1. Evans (S) 59.88, 3. Dean 1:09.44, 4. G. Marzion 1:09.56, 5. Sparkman 1:14.57.
500 freestyle — 1. Abbott (S) 5:59.94, 2. Kabrich 6:16.22, 3. N. Schroeder 6:23.62, 4. Lash 7:21.35. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Snider (Porter, Strait, Rinehart, Evans) 1:52.65, 2. EN (Kabrich, Pankop, N. Schroeder, G. Marzion) 2:03.86. 100 backstroke — 1. Sipe (S) 1:08.98, 2. A. VanGessel 1:13.99, 4. Burke 1:16.03, 6. Dean 1:28.24. 100 breaststroke — 1. Pankop 1:21.12, 3. Beitz 1:32.78, 4. Swary 1:37.08. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Snider (Abbott, Sipe, Blackman, Evans) 4:15, 2. EN (Burke, Ry. David, Kabrich, A. VanGessel) 4:31.24, 4. EN (I. Brown, Dean, Swary, Schooley) 5:16.85.
East Noble boys 101, Snider 57
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. EN (N. Cole, Arnold, H. Cole, Moses) 1:52.99, 3. EN (Ga. Marzion, Jansen, G. Brown, Koons) 2:08.87. 200 freestyle — 1. Moses 2:06.78, 4. G. Brown 2:18.51. 200 individual medley — 1. Arnold 2:21.76, 2. Jansen 2:35.60. 50 freestyle — 1. N. Cole 24.40, 2. H. Cole 24.84, 5. Walter 32.78. Diving — 1. Ga. Marzion 133 points. 100 butterfly — 1. H. Cole 1:04.06. 100 freestyle — 1. N. Cole 55.85, 4. Koons 1:06.90, 6. McNamara 1:14.16.
500 freestyle — 1. Foote (S) 5:18.53, 2. Moses 6:20.64, 3. G. Brown 6:30.94. 200 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Jansen, Ga. Marzion, Koons, G. Brown) 1:55.03. 100 backstroke — 1. Foote (S) 1:01.35, 2. Ga. Marzion 1:21.50, 3. Koons 1:24.05, 4. McNamara 1:57.22. 100 breaststroke — 1. Arnold 1:09.63, 2. Jansen 1:15.19, 6. Walter 2:01.64. 400 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Moses, Arnold, N. Cole, H. Cole) 3:48.82.
College Basketball Trine rallies to beat Comets
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball team rallied to beat Olivet 62-57 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
The Thunder, ranked 20th in the D3hoops.com poll. trailed by as much as 13 points late in the first half. Then they had to fend off a late Comet rally where Olivet cut an eight-point deficit down to one in the final minute.
Connor Jones had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for Trine (13-1, 3-0 MIAA). Brent Cox and Emmanuel Megnanglo each had 12 points and seven rebounds. Aidan Smylie had seven points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Tevin Ali had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Comets (5-9, 1-2).
College Hockey Thunder women fall to Foresters
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s hockey team lost to Lake Forest 2-0 in a non-conference game Wednesday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Zara Post and Emma Sweeney scored for the Foresters (7-4-2) in the second period. Post’s goal was on the power play. Lake Forest outshot the Thunder 52-21.
Freshman Casey Frank made 50 saves in goal for Trine (4-8).
Middle School Basketball EN 8th-grade girls win
East Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team defeated New Haven 57-9 on Jan. 5 to improve to 14-0 on the season.
The Knights led 26-0 after one quarter. Rian David had all 11 of her points in the opening quarter for EN.
Averi Amstutz and Abrianna Holden each had 10 points for the Knights. Eight East Noble players scored at least four points.
