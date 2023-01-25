High Schools Wednesday’s events called off
All the high school varsity competitions scheduled for Wednesday were called off due to Wednesday’s snowstorm. That includes Angola at Bellmont girls basketball, Canterbury at Hamilton varsity girls basketball, East Noble girls and boys swimming with Fort Wayne North Side and DeKalb’s home gymnastics meet with Homestead and Eastside’s Brielle Carter.
The girls basketball games and the swim meet will not be made up.
The Hornet girls ended their regular season at 11-10. They will play Garrett in a first-round game of the Class 3A Concordia Sectional Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton will end its regular season on Friday with a varsity game against South Bend Clay at 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball Garrett earns senior night win
GARRETT — Garrett won on senior night over Fremont 50-27 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Tuesday.
The Railroaders dominated the first three quarters in the win. They led 26-15 at the half, then outscored the Eagles 19-4 in the third quarter.
Seniors Bailey Kelham, Aida Haynes and Maddy Schenkel led the way for Garrett (10-11, 5-4 NECC). Kelham had 17 points, six rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists. Haynes had 14 points and four rebounds. Schenkel had 11 points, eight boards and two blocks.
Senior Morgan Thrush was also honored. She grabbed a rebound.
Addy Parr had nine points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (8-13, 3-6). Erica Cain added six points.
LPC downed by Wayne
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Wayne 53-40 on Tuesday. Jade Carnahan and Ava McGrade each had 18 points for the Panthers (8-12).
In other area action Tuesday, DeKalb lost at Class 4A sectional rival Snider 58-33 and Eastside lost at home to Blackhawk Christian 53-48.
PH loses at Concord
DUNLAP — Prairie Heights lost to Concord 53-35 on Tuesday night.
Kendal Taylor had 16 points and Dominique Stilley scored 15 on five three-pointers for the Minutemen (5-17) in their regular season finale.
Lilli Howe had seven points for the Panthers. Ava Boots and Sarah Park each had six points.
Concord won the junior varsity game 26-18. Avery Wagler and Maddison Certain had four points each for PH.
Churubusco falls at South Adams
BERNE — Churubusco lost to South Adams 55-24 on Tuesday.
Macy Pries had 18 points, seven steals and five assists to lead the Starfires (12-10). The Eagles are 5-16.
Prep Boys Basketball Fremont defeats Blazers
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Eastside 50-28 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
The Eagles shot 51% from the field (21-41) and outrebounded the Blazers 28-18. Fremont led 35-16 at the half.
Connor Slee had 17 points to lead FHS (9-6, 4-2 NECC). Ethan Bontrager had 13 points and four rebounds. Gage Cope and Colten Guthrie each had six points off the bench.
Santino Brewer had 10 points and four rebounds for Eastside (5-9, 0-6). Loden Johnson had eight points.
Cougars fall at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble played one of the better teams in the Summit Athletic Conference tough in Concordia Tuesday night. But the Cadets held off the Cougars 61-54.
Junior forward Cole Hayworth led Concordia (9-4) with 19 points. Senior David Speckhard added 11 points.
Redick Zolman led CN (10-5) with 20 points. Isaiah Gard had 15 points, and Conner Lemmon scored 11.
Prep Swimming Knights sweep Bellmont
KENDALLVILLE — Both East Noble teams won on senior night over Bellmont on Tuesday. The Knights nipped the Braves 93-92 in the girls’ meet and won 91-80 in the boys’ meet.
In the boys’ meet, Dyllan Moses (200- and 500-yard freestyle races) and Will Arnold (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events each to lead East Noble. The Knights won all three relay races.
In the girls’ meet, individual firsts for the Knights came from Amelia VanGessel in the 200 individual medley, Meagan Kabrich in the 500 freestyle and Khloe Pankop in the 100 breaststroke. EN won the 200 medley relay with the quartet of Pankop, VanGessel, Sydney Burke and Rylee David.
East Noble girls 93, Bellmont 92
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise noted)
200-yard medley relay — 1. EN (Burke, Pankop, Ry. David, A. VanGessel) 2:12.68, 3. EN (Gr. Marzion, Beitz, N. Schroeder, J. Schooley) 2:27.16.
200 freestyle — 1. Hockemeyer (B) 2:14.24, 2. Ry. David 2:23.39, 3. N. Schroeder 2:24.88, 4. Gr. Marzion 2:33.39.
200 individual medley — 1. A. VanGessel 2:38.66, 2. Kabrich 2:39.85, 4. Burke 2:45.79.
50 freestyle — 1. Witte (B) 27.78, 3. Pankop 29.12, 4. Sparkman 31.52, 5. I. Brown 33.86.
Diving — 1. Bonifas (B) 136.15 points, 2. J. Kitzmiller 122.55, 3. Swary 74.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Brownlow (B) 1:14.81, 2. Ry. David 1:15.08, 4. J. Schooley 1:31.21, 5. Beitz 1:40.19.
100 freestyle — 1. Witte (B) 1:01.40, 3. Gr. Marzion 1:07.49, 4. Dean 1:10.30, 5. Sparkman 1:11.42.
500 freestyle — 1. Kabrich 6:07.67, 3. N. Schreoder 6:19.67, 6. Lash 7:03.34.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Bellmont (Stetler, Hockemeyer, Myers, Witte) 1:54.52, 2. EN (Gr. Marzion, NSchroeder, Pankop, Kabrich) 1:59.77, 3. EN (Lash, JSchooley, Dean, Sparkman) 2:15.52.
100 backstroke — 1. McCray (B) 1:11.70, 2. A. VanGessel 1:13.67, 3. Burke 1:17.81, 5. Dean 1:26.64.
100 breaststroke — 1. Pankop 1:20.55, 5. Swary 1:33.70, 6. Beitz 1:36.51.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Bellmont (Witte, K. Myers, Hockemeyer, McCray) 4:15.18, 2. EN (Kabrich, Burke, Ry. David, A. VanGessel) 4:27.02, 4. EN (J. Schooley, Lash, Sparkman, Dean) 5:04.19.
East Noble boys 91, Bellmont 80
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise noted)
200-yard medley relay — 1. EN (N. Cole, Arnold, H. Cole, Moses) 1:54.77, 3. EN (Gage Marzion, Jansen, G. Brown, Koons) 2:12.90.
200 freestyle — 1. Moses 2:09.79, 2. G. Brown 2:15.79
200 individual medley — 1. Arnold 2:20.80, 3. Jansen 2:36.84.
50 freestyle — 1. Short (B) 23.66, 2. N. Cole 24.85, 3. H. Cole 25.18, 5. Walter 34.30.
Diving — 1. Mankey (B) 285.35 points, 2. Gage Marzion 139.3.
100 butterfly — 1. H. Cole 1:02.49.
100 freestyle — 1. Short (B) 54.28, 2. N. Cole 57.82, 5. Koons 1:06.45, 6. McNamara 1:13.34.
500 freestyle — 1. Moses 6:04.07, 2. G. Brown 6:06.85.
200 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Jansen, Gage Marzion, Koons, G. Brown) 1:52.49.
100 backstroke — 1. Roop (B) 1:10.39, 4. Gage Marzion 1:20.29, 5. McNamara 1:23.70, 6. Koons 1:27.22.
100 breaststroke — 1. Arnold 1:09.35, 3. Jansen 1:15.31, 5. Walter 2:04.17.
400 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Moses, Arnold, N. Cole, H. Cole) 3:49.74.
Middle School Basketball CN 8th grade girls win
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team beat Bethany Christian 36-8 on Tuesday.
Teamwork was the key to the Cougars’ victory, said coach Brooke Rollins. CN is 4-0.
“The ladies came out strong,” Rollins said. “They moved the ball around to get people to score.”
