FREMONT – Lakewood Park is thinking championship – and the Panthers certainly looked the part Friday night.
By scoring 10 straight points to pull away in the third quarter, Lakewood Park went on to win the Sectional No. 51 semifinal 66-39 over host school Fremont.
That sets up a showdown versus Elkhart Christian Academy tonight at 7:30 p.m. for what could be the Panthers’ (12-11) first sectional championship and regional berth since the 2016-17 season. Lakewood played for a sectional title two years ago, but fell to Blackhawk Christian, 75-31.
Senior guard Josh Pike and sophomore forward Caedmon Bontrager were wrecking balls for the Panthers, as Pike led all scorers with 19 points, and Bonttrager recorded 18 more along with five blocks, including one in the third quarter which threw Eagles freshman Ethan Bontrager viciously to the hardwood floor below him.
Pike put on a master craft showing, directing the Panthers’ offense with ease – looking every bit the senior leader he is – and routinely getting good looks at the rim by exploiting mismatches and catching defenders off balance on drives.
Sophomore forward Gabel Pentecost led the Eagles (8-16) with 15 points and Kameron Colclasure added 11.
After trailing by 14 points in the third quarter, Fremont made a brief run to get within eight at 40-32 with about 90 seconds left in the period. Colclasure scored two points from the stripe and two more on a highly-difficult pull-up jumper in the paint which saw the junior contort his torso two different ways before getting off his shot, then Pentecost scored a layup.
But Giovi Talarico hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the lead back to 11 and the Panthers cruised the rest of the way.
The win was just what the Panthers needed after coming out on top in just one of their final four games of the regular season. And it came in a big way. Lakewood Park shot 59% from the field and 38% on 3-pointers while, defensively, holding Fremont to percentages of 32 and 21% on 2-and 3-point shots, respectively.
For the Eagles, the loss was the fifth on their home court in a second-half of the season which will ultimately be remembered as a “what could have been.” Fremont struggled through injuries to, at times, four of its top seven players over the final six weeks of the season, going just 1-10 in games during that stretch.
A hot start to Friday’s game portended a different finish than the final score ended up being for that Eagles team, which scored two quick buckets off of Lakewood turnovers to begin the game, including fast break layup from Pentecost that had the Eagles’ Nest shaking with applause.
The Panthers scored the next 11 points unanswered, though, with Carter Harman hitting a three for the go-ahead points.
Elkhart Christian 83, Hamilton 30
Isiah Geiselman spotted up for an open three from the wing on the first possession of the game, giving Hamilton a 3-0 lead. Then everything went wrong.
The Marines turned the ball over 28 times, 10 coming in the first quarter, and never settled in on defense as the Eagles erupted for 30 points in the first quarter en route to the semifinal win in the Sectional No. 51 at Fremont High School.
Eagles junior guard Bryce Coursen scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, converting threes on his team’s first two possessions and knocking in five shots from deep in the game. Geiselman scored 12 to lead Hamilton (1-20).
The Marines played in the sectional semifinals for their fourth straight season.
The best stretch of the night for Hamilton came in the second quarter, when it outscored the Eagles 7-2 by getting two good looks on the block by senior Alex Thain and freshman Ryan Cool. After an ECA bucket, Gieselman spotted up for his second 3-pointer of the game from the right wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.