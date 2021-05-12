AUBURN — DeKalb had a consistent day from its varsity quintet, but Bellmont was a little better in taking a 160-170 Northeast 8 Conference boys golf match at Bridgewater Tuesday.
Jack McComb, Kyle Toyias and Grant McAfee all shot 42s for the Barons. Gavin Morr and Bo Potter each had 44s.
Nic Ober of Bellmont was the medalist with a 1-over-par 37.
“We played pretty well,” Baron coach James Fislar said. “We struggled a little on the greens, they were a little faster than what we were used to.
“I liked the consistency of the varsity, shooting in the low 40s. We just need to get to that next step, shooting in the high 30s.”
Hole No. 1 cost the Barons again. The team has struggled there all season.
“Hole No. 1, that’s been our nemesis,” Fislar said. “We took a lot of strokes. It’s the second shot into the green. We struggle with getting the yardage there and getting in the wrong places, and not being able to get up and down.”
DeKalb prevailed in junior varsity play 182-197. Landen Brown led the Barons with a 44 and Will Potter shot a 45. Grant Stuckey had a 46, Jackson Barth a 47 and Grant Fetter a 50.
The Barons have another conference match at Norwell Thursday.
