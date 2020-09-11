GARRETT — A bad start wasn’t a problem for Garrett this time.
The Railroaders scored three times in the first quarter and on all five of their possessions in the first half on their way to a 39-18 win over Lakeland in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division opener for both squads Friday.
Wearing special jerseys to honor the military and commemorate 9/11, the Railroaders (1-2 overall, 1-0 NECC Big) led 19-6 after one quarter and 32-6 at halftime. They had fallen behind by three touchdowns early in each of their two previous games.
Garrett amassed 378 total yards. Kolin Cope rushed 25 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman Aaden Lytle was 12-of-16 passing for 112 yards and two scores, and completed eight in a row at one stretch.
Lakeland (1-3, 0-1) was also able to move the ball, with Colton Isaacs hitting on 15-of-23 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown.
Two of the top weapons for Lakeland came out of the game hurt. Star runner Khameron Malaivanh gained 8 yards to run off the final seconds of the first half, but came up hobbling and did not return.
Six-foot-four receiver and defensive back Brayden Bontrager caught a 53-yard strike from Isaacs, but was injured as he was tackled inside the Garrett 10 late in the third quarter. He spent the rest of the night with an ice pack on one leg.
Garrett began the game with scoring drives of 68 and 62 yards, with a pair of short TD runs by Cope making it 12-0. Malaivanh struck back for the Lakers with a 42-yard burst through the middle to cut the lead in half.
Whatever momentum the Lakers had gained, they lost on the ensuing kickoff when Lukas Swager scooped up a squib kick and dashed to the Lakeland 9. Another Cope touchdown resulted for a 19-6 lead.
Lakeland then kept the ball 14 plays in a drive spanning the end of the first quarter and start of the second, but lost a fumble that Kyle Smith recovered at the Garrett 21. The Railroaders took advantage with a 12-play touchdown march that ate nearly six minutes off the clock. Cope’s final touchdown made it 26-6.
Another big special teams play, a long punt return by Trey Richards, set up Garrett at Lakeland’s 36 inside the last two minutes of the half. Richards also closed the deal, catching a 5-yard scoring pass from Lytle.
Lakeland drove 57 yards in nine plays to open the second half, with Isaacs hitting Mark Burlew with an 11-yard scoring pass. Garrett answered with an eight-play scoring march, capped on Lytle’s 28-yard scoring strike to Brady Cook.
The long pass to Bontrager set up the game’s final score, a 1-yard sneak by Isaacs. The Lakers ventured into Garrett territory twice more, but lost the ball on interceptions by Swager and Richards.
