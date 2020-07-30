ANGOLA — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced on Thursday afternoon that its Presidents’ Council voted to postpone conference competition and conference tournament for fall sports due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. But that is not stopping Trine University from trying to make the most out of the upcoming fall season athletically.
Trine announced on Thursday that it will continue to develop plans to participate safely in the fall sports it sponsors. Specific events will be announced once they are scheduled.
“Following NCAA recommendations and with the health and safety of our student-athletes always being paramount, we are committed to provide engaging athletic experiences for all Trine student-athletes,” Trine assistant vice president for athletics Matt Land said in a university statement. “This includes extensive team activities that include practice, skills development, strength and conditioning, leadership and professional development opportunities, and, where possible, actual competition. We are still working on details, but we are excited about the possibilities.”
Adrian and Calvin are the other MIAA schools that are exploring options in all the fall sports they normally sponsor. Olivet will just try to compete in cross country, golf and tennis.
“We’ve reached out to other institutions who are also looking to engage in competition this fall,” Adrian College athletic director Michael Duffy said in a statement. “More information will come on these modified schedules as it is available.”
Trine’s athletic department continues to work closely with medical staff, the student health center, Angola’s Cameron Memorial Community Hospital; local, county and state officials; and Parkview Health to prepare for fall sports.
Land said measures being taken at Trine include COVID-19 testing for athletes when they arrive on campus, extensive cleaning of athletic facilities and limiting locker room access to team members.
“We have engaged the best minds on the subject in the region and are using every resource to protect the health and safety or our athletes, fans and staff,” Land said.
Excitement was displayed on Twitter from Thunder coaches, including football coach Troy Abbs and women’s volleyball coach Jamie Wozniak. They both used capital letters in tweets to emphasize their teams will be playing this fall.
“Our administration, trainers, has worked tirelessly to develop a plan for a safe return to play this fall,” Abbs wrote @CoachAbbs. “More to come!”
Wozniak wrote @TrineWVB, “We ARE PLAYING this fall and spring!... We are excited by this possibility and working on our schedule!”
The MIAA Presidents’ Council voted to postpone conference competition and tournament for football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s volleyball and opted to develop schedules for those sports to take place later in 2020-21 academic year.
Division III members are awaiting some significant NCAA legislative changes. One would allow fall sports to compete in the spring semester while another would allow fall sports to hold practices and team-related activities in the fall without intercollegiate competitions.
The NCAA will also be determining whether or not to shift the traditional fall championships to the spring semester. Decisions from the NCAA Board of Governors are expected at the beginning of August.
The MIAA presidents will make decisions on winter sports that begin in the fall (men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field, and swimming and diving) at a later date.
