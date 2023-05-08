Area track and field teams pretty much wrapped up their regular seasons in invitationals on Friday.
The Lakeland boys dominated their own invitational while the Westview girls won their own invite by a close margin over runner-up Central Noble, 119-113.
The Churubusco boys showed their might in winning the Antwerp Invitational in Ohio. The Eagle girls were third in the meet largely made up of small schools from northwest Ohio.
Lakeland Boys Invitational
In LaGrange, the Lakers nearly tripled the point total of runner-up Central Noble 203-74.
Prairie Heights was third with 71, followed by Fremont (56), Westview (44), Lakewood Park (28) and Hamilton (10).
Lakeland often had two athletes score in the same individual events.
Dominic Lawrence and Cam Riegling won two events each for the Lakers. Lawrence won both hurdles events, finishing the 110 meters in 15.68 seconds and the 300 intermediates in 42.23 seconds. Riegling won both throwing events, throwing the discus 136 feet, 9 inches, and throwing the shot 45-10.
Other individual event winners for Lakeland were Andre Thompson in 11.64 seconds, Christian Troyer in the 400 in 54.23 seconds, Luke Yoder in the 800 in 2 minutes, 10 seconds, Caden Hostetler in the 3,200 in 10:06, Owen Troyer in the long jump in 19-9.75 and Wyatt Priestley in the pole vault by clearing the bar 12-6.
The Lakers were first in all three relays. They won the 4-by-100 relay in 45.05 seconds with the team of Owen Troyer, Thompson, Khamron Malaivanh and Lawrence. They won the 4-by-400 relay in 3:43 with the team of Owen Troyer, Christian Troyer, Brady Schiffli and Priestley. They took the 4-by-800 relay in 9:08 with the quartet of Christian Troyer, Schiffli, Sam Larimer and Hostetler.
Some of those names had second-place finishes. Yoder and Christian Troyer were two of three boys to tie for second in the high jump at 5-2. Thompson was second in the 200 in 23.76. Schiffli was second in the 800 in 2:10.3, and Larimer was second in the 300 hurdles in 43.93 seconds.
Other Laker runners-up were James Naylor in the 400 in 55.62 and Zeke Wachtman in the 1,600 in 4:41.
The Cougars were led by Cameron Elias’ win in the 200 in 23.72.
CN’s Ethan Skinner was second in the shot put (40-8.5) and fourth in three other events, the discus (119-6), the 110 hurdles (17.86 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (45.92 seconds).
Riley Bremer was third in the discus at 119-11, and Devin Hiestand was third in the 100 in 12 seconds.
For Prairie Heights, Hank Glasgo won the 1,600 in 4:39 and was second in the 3,200 in 10:17. Dylan Prater was second in the long jump at 17-9.5.
Panther freshman Logan Melson was second in the 110 hurdles in 17.4 seconds, and third in the 300 hurdles in 45.04 seconds. Senior Conner Keeslar was second in the discus (122-8.5) and third in the shot put (40-3.5).
For Fremont, it was second in two relays, the 4-by-100 in 45.15 seconds with Brenden Collins, Braiden Gaskill, Anthony Hart and Ethan Rowe, and the 4-by-400 in 4:01 with Carmine Moreno, Rowe, Devlin Smith and Nation Whitaker.
Collins was second in the 100 (11.91) and fifth in the 200 (24.23). Gaskill was second in the pole vault (12 feet), third in the long jump (17-8.75) and fourth in the 100 (12.06).
For Westview, it placed second in the 4-by-800 relay in 9:25 with Cole Bontrager, Caden Suddarth, Nick Bontrager and Christian Noward.
Milan Miller was tied for second in the high jump at 5-2 for the Warriors. Noward was third in the 800 in 2:15, and Curtis Miller was third in the pole vault at 11-6.
For Lakewood Park, Jackson VandeVelde was third in the 1,600 (4:58) and fifth in the 3,200 (11:22). Avery MacFarlane was third in the 400 in 57.15 seconds, and Titus Shively placed third in the 110 hurdles in 17.43 seconds.
The Marines got all 10 of their points from Harry Richter, who won the high jump at 5-4.
Westview Girls Invitational
In Emma, the Warriors had some youngsters step up to get them over the top.
Westview sophomore Adelyn Rainsberger won the 800 in 2:32.8, classmate Gwendolynn Owsley won the pole vault at 10 feet, and 10th grader Kiana Mast won the 1,600 in 5:48.5. Senior Lucy Rensberger won the shot put at 34 feet.
The Warriors also won two relays, the 4-by-400 in 4:23.8 with senior Kamryn Miller, Mast, senior Stacy Stutzman and Rainsberger, and the 4-by-800 relay in 10:46.5 with freshmen Bailey Manns and Hailey Lambright and the sophomores Mast and Rainsberger.
Westview had three runners-up, Miller in the 400 (1:05.5), Manns in the 3,200 (12:49.2) and Stutzman in the 300 hurdles (51.32 seconds). Taking third for the Warriors were Miller in the long jump (13-10.5), Annagail Warrener in the 3,200 (13:12.5) and Lambright in the 800 (2:42.4).
Central Noble won the 4-by-100 relay in 52.81 seconds with the foursome of Colen Truelove, Taylor Custer, Rylee Paris and Ella Zolman.
Zolman won the 100 dash in 13.14 seconds, and Truelove won the 100 hurdles in 17:11 seconds. Freshman Whitney Replogle won the long jump at 14-6.25.
Freshman Mallory Bremer was second in both the shot put (31-3) and the discus (85-7) for the Cougars. Paris was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.62 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles in 53.33 seconds. Allyssa Spohr tied for second in the pole vault at 7 feet, and Lydia Replogle was third in the shot put at 29-9.
As for the rest of the field, Lakeland was third with 76 points, followed by Prairie Heights (67), Fremont (64), Lakewood Park (46) and Hamilton.
Juniors Takya Wallace and Taylor Brown were big for the Lakers in the sprints. Wallace won the 200 (27.99) and was third in the 100 (13.49). Brown was second in both those races, finishing the 100 in 13.34 seconds and the 200 in 28.48 seconds.
Wallace and Brown were part of the Laker 4-by-100 relay that finished second in 54.68 seconds. That team also included Abbigail McNamara and Lupe Nieves.
Lakeland freshman Jaylene Mondragon tied for second in the pole vault at 7 feet. Sophomore Arlene Thompson was third in the discus (79-11) and fourth in the shot put (27-9).
Prairie Heights had firsts from Breonna Glasgo in the 400 in 1:04.68 and from Ashlynn Myers in the 3,200 in 12:40.6.
The Panthers were second in the 4-by-400 relay in 4:38.7 with Kaylyn Allshouse, Avery Wagler, Katia Fernandez and Glasgo.
Carmen Wells was third in the high jump (4-8) and fourth in the long jump (13-5.25). The freshman Wagler was fourth in the high jump (4-6), fourth in the 200 (29.58) and fifth in the 100 (13.99).
For Fremont, Claire Foulk won the high jump (5-1) and the discus (89-10), Addy Parr was first in the 300 hurdles (50.87), second in the high jump (5 feet) and third in the 100 hurdles (18.05). Senior Kaylie Zuccolotto was also second in the long jump (14-2)
For Lakewood Park, Sophia Haslett was second in the 800 (2:39.1) and the 1,600 (5:49.8) and was part of the Panthers’ runner-up 4-by-800 relay team that finished in 12:00.6 and also included Tori Gloyd, Katie Dowd and Haley Brooks.
LPC was third the other two relays, the 4-by-400 in 4:43.4 with Haslett, Gloyd, Dowd and Brooks, and in the 4-by-100 relay in 56.52 seconds with Grace Kamleiter, Kaylee Rowlader, Sara Bermudez and Jennifer Thon.
Junior Jasmine Schiek scored all six Hamilton points. She was fifth in both the high jump (4-4) and the 100 hurdles (19.80) and sixth in both the long jump (13-3.75) and the 300 hurdles (56.62)
Antwerp Invitational
Churubusco won the boys’ meet with 202 points and was third in the girls’ meet with 130.
Bryan (Ohio) was second in both meets. It was very distant on the boys’ side with 107 and second to Wayne Trace (Ohio) in the girls’ meet, 141-136.5.
In the boys’ meet, Riley Buroff played a role in setting three new meet records. He did it by himself in the 200 at 21.97 seconds and in the 400 in 48 seconds. He also set a meet record with the Eagles’ 4-by-400 relay team at 3:28.46 with Evan Palmer, Wyatt Neireiter and Jackson Fleetwood.
Buroff also helped Churubusco win the 4-by-200 relay in 1:36.72 with Angelo Anecelli, Bryce Lawrence and Ethan Smith.
Brayden Bianski won three individual events for the Eagles, the 110 hurdles in 16.12 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 41.90 seconds and the long jump at 19-5.
Churubusco went 1-2 in the pole vault with Smith winning at 13 feet and Cullen Blake second at 11-6. It also went 1-2 in the 800 with Neireiter winning in 2:01.90 and Palmer second in 2:02.59.
Kam Rinker was second in both hurdles races, finishing the 110s in 16.46 seconds and the 300s in 43.43 seconds. Neireiter was second in the 1,600 in 4:37.03. The Eagles were second in both 4-by-800 (9:03.12) and 4-by-100 relays (44.94).
Gaven Huelsenbeck won the discus at 148-8 and tied for third in the shot put at 43-7. Brandt Hurley was second in the shot put (43-9) and third in the discus (131-7). Ethan Smith was third in the 100 (11.34) and Elijah Smith was third in the 3,200 (10:45.71).
On the women’s side, Nancy Bianski tied a meet record in the long jump set by by former Eagle Isabella Zuk in 2021 at 16-6.5.
Other event winners for Churubusco were Kena Hamman in the discus (106-6), Rosey Stephens in the pole vault (9-6) and the 4-by-200 relay team of Ella Boersema, Bianski, Alyssa Eby and Patti Wiggs in 1:50.56.
The Eagles were second in the 4-by-400 relay in 4:24.02 with Ella Elias, Eby, Wiggs and Boersema.
In the 400, Boersema was second in 60.40 seconds and Wiggs in 1:04.24.
Also placing third for Churubusco were Bianski in the 200, Hamman in the shot put and the 4-by-800 relay team.
